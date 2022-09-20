Submit Release
First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Converse, IN, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on September 20, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022. This quarterly dividend represents a 25% increase over the $0.36 dividend declared in September 2021.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar, and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR


Tade J Powell
First Farmers Financial Corporation
765-395-3316
tade.powell@ffbt.com

