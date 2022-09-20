Students For Liberty Announces LibertyCon 2022 Full Lineup

Enes Kanter Freedom, Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Justin Amash, Spike Cohen to lead LibertyCon

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, VA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students For Liberty (SFL) is pleased to announce the return of their flagship event, LibertyCon International 2022, on October 14-15 at the Hyatt Regency in Miami, FL. With students active in 117 countries, previous LibertyCon events have been hosted in Africa, Europe, Latin America, and South America; this will be the return of LibertyCon to the United States for the first time since the pandemic.

NBA star and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom has been announced as the featured presenter at LibertyCon on Saturday night. Kanter Freedom is a civic activist who gained lots of attention with his outspoken criticism of human rights violations around the world, even when it came at the price of his career and personal safety. Matt Welch, editor-at-large for Reason Magazine, which sponsored this event, will lead the discussion with Enes Kanter Freedom on the main stage Saturday evening.

The featured Friday night presenter is five-term congressman Justin Amash. Amash served as the representative for Michigan’s 3rd congressional district from 2011 to 2021. Originally a Republican, he officially switched to Libertarian in April 2020, becoming the party's first (and so far, only) member of Congress. As Students For Liberty CEO Dr. Wolf von Laer said about Amash’s participation, “we are fortunate to have the former congressman join us in Miami to share his insights and experiences from ten years working in Washington and being part of the political process.”

Congresswoman Nancy Mace from South Carolina’s 1st district will join the main stage as one of the featured presenters discussing issues related to criminal justice. Rep. Mace made a name for herself being the second Republican ever to propose a bill to end the federal government’s 85-year prohibition on cannabis, which she will discuss with the students at LibertyCon. In an interview with Forbes back in January on her proposal, she stated: “This has been a very long, very painful, expensive, and harmful federal war… and when you look at the statistics, there are great disparities between black and brown and white communities. [Ending federal prohibition] would bring more opportunity and parity, and end and cure some of the grievances in the war on drugs.”

2020 Libertarian candidate for vice president and political commentator Spike Cohen will be debating streaming pioneer and political commentator Steven Bonnell aka Destiny on whether libertarianism is really a perfect solution or just an unrealistic fantasy. Cohen, founder of the non-profit You Are The Power, was the first millennial ever to be on the ballot in all fifty states. A regular in both mainstream and social media outlets, Cohen is looking forward to having a friendly debate with Destiny, a personality known for his intense debating skills, in the afternoon on Saturday at LibertyCon.

Many notable speakers from multiple groups and diverse backgrounds across the globe will also be joining us throughout the weekend. Some of these presenters include:



Whole Foods co-founder and CEO John Mackey

Reason magazine Editor-in-Chief Katherine Mangu-Ward

2020 Libertarian candidate for president Jo Jorgensen

Former Congressman from Illinois Joe Walsh

Economics Professor Antony Davies

Cato Institute Director of Health Policy Michael Cannon

Founder of Libertarianism.org and author Aaron Ross Powell

Political commentator and podcast host Hannah Cox

Independent journalist and filmmaker Ford Fischer

Reason magazine Editor-at-Large Matt Welch

Entrepreneur and political activist Martha Bueno

President for Foundation of Economic Education Zilvinas Silenas

Economist and Venezuelean socialism critic Daniel Di Martino

Drug policy reform activist Christina Dent

Social media influencer and political commentator Warren Rhea

Independent journalist and documentarian Jon Farina

Journalist and Co-founder of Ideas Beyond Borders Melissa Chen

Entrepreneur, political activist, and elected local official in Miami, Martha Bueno will be the host and emcee for LibertyCon International at the Hyatt Regency in Miami, October 14-15. Registration for the event can be found at LibertyCon.com where you can register to see these great presenters and more.

Students For Liberty is also offering travel scholarships to liberty-loving students in North America. Applications for this program can be filled out at LibertyCon.com/scholarship. The deadline for submission is September 26, 2022.

For any questions or clarification, or to schedule an interview with a Students For Liberty representative, please contact Brian Lambrecht directly at 708-420-8324 or BLambrecht@StudentsForLiberty.org

