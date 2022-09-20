GrafTech International Ltd. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises GrafTech International Ltd. ("GrafTech" or "the Company") (NYSE: EAF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GrafTech announced on September 16, 2022, that operations at its graphite electrode manufacturing facility in Monterey, Mexico, had been suspended after an inspection by the State Attorney’s Office for the Secretary of the Environment for the State of Nuevo León. The Company also admitted that the Mexican government had determined that its operating license within the country was no longer in effect, and could not provide an estimate for when the manufacturing plant would return to operation. Based on this news, shares of GrafTech plunged by nearly 8.5% on September 19, 2022.

