Read more about Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to hold Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition Ceremony

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS TO HOLD GOLD STAR MOTHERS AND FAMILIES RECOGNITION CEREMONY

BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) invites the public to attend LDVA’s annual Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the Gold Star Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park adjacent to the State Capitol.

“It is our great honor to recognize and support the Gold Star mothers and families of Louisiana servicemen and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country,” said Secretary Strickland. “The Gold Star represents not only the sacrifice of the service member, but the sacrifice of their family as well.”

The event will begin with a presentation of the colors by members of American Legion Post 38 followed by remarks from Secretary Strickland. After recognizing all Gold Star mothers and families in attendance there will be a wreath presentation by the Blue Star Mothers Geaux 7 Chapter. Kaanan Fugler, healthcare navigator for Volunteers of America and Gold Star spouse, will be the keynote speaker, to be followed by the playing of “Taps” to close the ceremony.

The purpose of the Louisiana Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is to honor Gold Star families, preserve the memory of the fallen and stand as a stark reminder that freedom is not free. The Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park serves as the backdrop for the stunning black granite monument standing as a tribute to Gold Star families featuring a cut out representation of their loved ones.

For more information about the ceremony or LDVA, visit vetaffairs.la.gov, email veteran@la.gov, call 225.219.5000 or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

