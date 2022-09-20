New Kaspersky EDR Optimum further simplifies protection against evasive threats

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, MA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the latest version of Kaspersky EDR Optimum, users can access an advanced automated detection mechanism and tailored incident response recommendations. The updated solution also ensures protection from damage to crucial OS files and provides information on file reputation from Kaspersky’s Threat Intelligence portal.

To help IT security workers deal with an increased attack surface, Kaspersky presents the new edition of Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum. The updated version also gives users the opportunity to gain highly sought-after skills in incident investigation and response, and helps them handle their responsibilities under conditions of limited time and attention.

Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum provides information to get up to speed really quickly. In addition to the previously available YouTube video instructions, the product now offers a whole Guided Response section in the alert card where an IT security specialist can see the recommended steps for investigation and response. Each recommendation was prepared by Kaspersky Threat Research and RnD teams that have more than 25 years of experience in the field.

In the latest update, the solution also provides a cloud sandbox detection mechanism which detects suspicious files without requiring any additional input from an IT security worker. When allowed, a sandbox detection will work in the background and send suspicious files for analysis in the cloud if they haven’t been analyzed before.

In addition, Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum contains integrated ‘quality of life’ improvements, such as System Critical Objects (SCO) check and Threat Intelligence file reputation in the alert card. When a response is performed, SCO check will help to avoid making a mistake and blocking a crucial OS file, which can lead to ruining the whole infrastructure.

File reputation from Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal is available directly in the console, allowing users to understand what files are good, malicious or suspicious, and also see known or new threats in even faster and easier ways. It also shows information in which regions or countries the file was observed most frequently, and provides a link to the threat intelligence portal with additional information about the file.

“When our team was working on the Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum enhancements, one of the goals was to make all the solutions’ capabilities accessible for all types of our users, even for those who are making their first steps in investigation and response,” said Pavel Petrov, senior product manager at Kaspersky. “We believe the new features will allow our customers not only to ensure the protection of their company against multiple types of threats, but also increase the EDR expertise of the internal IT security team.”

During the last year, Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response was repeatedly recognized for its outstanding protective capacity. The product has shown a 100% ransomware protection according to AV-TEST, as well as superb results according to various evaluations, including SE-labs, IDC, Radicati and others.

More information about Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum is available via this link.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at usa.kaspersky.com.

