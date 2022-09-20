The Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.44% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The physiotherapy equipment market is expanding owing to the factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, which leads to an increase in the number of osteoporosis cases, an increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, an increase in the incidence of spinal cord injuries (SCI), and an increase in regulatory approvals for physiotherapy equipment. As a result, the physiotherapy equipment market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

The physiotherapy equipment market is expanding owing to the factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, which leads to an increase in the number of osteoporosis cases, an increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, an increase in the incidence of spinal cord injuries (SCI), and an increase in regulatory approvals for physiotherapy equipment. As a result, the physiotherapy equipment market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

DelveInsight’s Physiotherapy Equipment Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, physiotherapy equipment market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key physiotherapy equipment companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global physiotherapy equipment market during the forecast period.

Notable physiotherapy equipment companies such as BTL, Ito Co Ltd, EMS Physio Ltd, Dynatronics Corporation, COMPASS HEALTH BRANDS CORP, Performance Health, Zynex Medical Inc, DJO LLC, Whitehall Manufacturing, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Mettler Electronics Corp, A. Algeo Ltd, HMS Medical Systems, Johari Digital, NEVRO CORP, BioElectronics Corporation , and several others are currently operating in the physiotherapy equipment market.

, and several others are currently operating in the physiotherapy equipment market. In July 2021, Nevro Corp, a global medical device company, announced FDA approval of its Senza® System for treating chronic pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN).

a global medical device company, announced FDA approval of its Senza® System for treating chronic pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN). In October 2020, NanoVibronix, a medical device company, launched a new ultrasound pain management equipment named PainShield Plus for treating multiple areas of pain in tandem.

a medical device company, launched a new ultrasound pain management equipment named PainShield Plus for treating multiple areas of pain in tandem. In February 2020, BioElectronics Corporation, a medical device company, received US FDA approval for its drug-free ActiPatch medical device for treating musculoskeletal pain. It uses electromagnetic pulse treatment, which provides long-lasting pain relief for chronic conditions such as arthritis, back pain, knee pain, and others.

Physiotherapy Equipment Overview

Physiotherapy equipment is used to treat various disorders, injuries, and diseases. It relieves pain and improves strength, endurance, function, and movement in the affected areas of the body.

It employs a wide range of technology and methods to assist patients in maintaining their health and recovering quickly from medical issues. These treatments are usually more extensive and are administered in outpatient clinics. Inpatient rehabilitation treatments, on the other hand, inpatient rehabilitation treatments are frequently reserved for patients who are being monitored following surgery.





Physiotherapy Equipment Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the global physiotherapy equipment market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of spinal cord injuries (SCI) and a surge in regulatory approvals for physiotherapy equipment in the region are expected to drive demand for physiotherapy equipment in the North American market.

Furthermore, increasing regulatory approvals for physiotherapy equipment will propel the physiotherapy equipment market forward. For example, in May 2022, ManaMed, a global leader in home DVT prevention, orthopedic bracing, and medical devices, will announce FDA approval for its ManaSportTM ultrasound therapy Class II device in the United States. The device is a brand-new ultrasound therapy machine that treats soft-tissue injuries and relieves pain.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Dynamics

The rise in the global geriatric population is one of the key factors driving the physiotherapy equipment market positively. Furthermore, as the geriatric population grows, so does the number of osteoporosis cases. Another important factor driving the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market is the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders.

Moreover, physiotherapy equipment can be used to restore the function and movement of joints and muscles, aiding in pain relief. As a result, this could increase the demand for physiotherapy equipment, driving the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market.

However, the availability of alternative pain-reduction therapies such as acupuncture and a shortage of trained and skilled physiotherapy professionals may slow the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market.

Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the physiotherapy equipment market. The nationwide lockdown in almost every country-restricted people's visits to hospitals and clinics, and the lack of workforce at manufacturing sites hampered the manufacturing process of the devices, resulting in a product shortage in the physiotherapy equipment market. However, with the mass vaccination of the population, the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, an increase in the number of people visiting hospitals and clinics, and the resumption of supply chains, logistics, and manufacturing units, the physiotherapy equipment market has regained momentum and is expected to grow further.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Market Size in 2021 USD 18.67 Billion Projected Market Size by 2027 USD 28.62 Billion Market CAGR 7.44% Key Physiotherapy Equipment Companies BTL, Ito Co Ltd, EMS Physio Ltd, Dynatronics Corporation, COMPASS HEALTH BRANDS CORP, Performance Health, Zynex Medical Inc, DJO LLC, Whitehall Manufacturing, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Mettler Electronics Corp, A. Algeo Ltd, HMS Medical Systems, Johari Digital, NEVRO CORP, BioElectronics Corporation, among others

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Electrotherapy, Ultrasound Therapy, Shockwave Therapy, Laser Physiotherapy Equipment, and Others

Electrotherapy, Ultrasound Therapy, Shockwave Therapy, Laser Physiotherapy Equipment, and Others Market Segmentation By Application: Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiovascular, and Others

Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiovascular, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others

Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Physiotherapy Equipment Market 7 Physiotherapy Equipment Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Physiotherapy Equipment Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

