Lightning AI Releases Cloud App Built on NVIDIA Omniverse to Generate 3D Synthetic Data

Lightning App built on NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator enables users to quickly and easily generate synthetic data for training machine learning models



Synthetic data generation saves organizations the costs associated with real-world data collection and organizing

Lightning Apps can run on private clusters, individual computers, or the fully-managed Lightning Cloud



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightning AI today announced the general availability of a Lightning App built on Omniverse Replicator. Built in collaboration with NVIDIA, this Lightning App streamlines synthetic data generation for computer vision machine learning models and then immediately begins training them on GPUs.

“We’re thrilled to make this Lightning App generally available for use by anyone, anywhere,” said William Falcon, CEO & co-founder of Lightning AI. “It solves some of the biggest pain points we’ve seen in the machine learning space: gathering, cleaning and organizing real-world data. Training machine learning models with synthetic data generated by this Lightning App saves individual developers, teams, and entire organizations time and money. This Lightning App represents the first of a series of Lightning’s collaborations with leaders in the AI space to make building and deploying AI technology easier than ever before.”

NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator – a synthetic data generation Software Development Kit (SDK) – is at the forefront of transforming how researchers, organizations and industries interact with data. Limited availability of usable, accessible and properly labeled data is a critical hurdle for the adoption of machine learning across many industries. The ability to generate synthetic data, customized to a specific industry or company’s use case, saves organizations the time and money they would otherwise need to spend collecting and preparing this data to train machine learning models.

Providing simplified access to synthetically generated 3D data will support a wide number of industrial use cases, in fields as varied as logistics, inventory and warehouse management and retail.

Synthetic data can be used to supplement datasets that lack the amount of data necessary to train robust machine learning models. Those models can then be deployed in industrial settings for tasks ranging from in-frame human detection to defect identification. Lightning AI estimates that simplified access to powerful synthetic data generation will enable organizations to build new ML models and products up to 75% faster.

This Lightning App is the product of a collaboration between NVIDIA and Lightning AI. Lightning AI created the app in collaboration with NVIDIA using the Lightning platform, which enabled its completion in less than eight weeks. Lightning AI’s fully-managed, end-to-end ML platform eliminates the need to architect and build complex ML and MLOps infrastructure, which can take up to a year.

Users can try this Lightning App at https://www.lightning.ai .

About Lightning AI

Lightning AI is the company reimagining the way AI is built. After creating and releasing PyTorch Lightning in 2019, William Falcon launched Lightning AI to reshape the development of artificial intelligence products for commercial and academic use. Focusing on simplicity, sustainability, modularity, and extensibility, Lightning AI streamlines the lifecycle of machine learning development to expand widespread AI adoption. Its aim is to enable individual and enterprise users to build deployment-ready AI tools without having to hire experts or sink resources into in-house infrastructure.

For more information, visit: https://www.lightning.ai/