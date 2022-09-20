Submit Release
AMAX Announces Professional Workstations That Support the Newest NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAX, a leading provider of customized rack-scale high performance computing (HPC) solutions and server appliance manufacturing, announces today the extension of its line of workstations to support the new NVIDIA RTX ™ 6000 GPU, based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. The added option of the RTX 6000 GPU to AMAX's high-performance GPU workstation series will provide unprecedented performance and features designed to meet the demands of today's professional workflows. Researchers, scientists, and designers can now accelerate deep learning and AI training workloads, simulations, and ray-traced renderings while maintaining enterprise-level stability and reliability with three new workstation options engineered by AMAX.

These are the professional GPU workstations designed by AMAX that are now available with the new RTX 6000 GPU:

The RTX 6000 is the world's second 4nm GPU, following the NVIDIA Hopper GH100 GPU, which was introduced in early 2022 and was manufactured using the latest 4nm manufacturing process at TSMC.

The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, which packs a 69% increase in RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and CUDA cores with 48GB of memory while using the same maximum power consumption, enables the RTX 6000 to deliver up to 2-4x the performance of the previous-generation NVIDIA RTX™ A6000 GPU. The RTX 6000 delivers the next generation of AI graphics and petaflop inferencing performance directly from the desktop.

Please visit here for more details on AMAX's full offering of GPU workstation solutions designed for AI and deep learning.

About AMAX
AMAX is an award-winning global leader in data center, open-architecture platforms, HPC, deep learning, application-tailored cloud and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed towards the highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 100 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX and our commitment to highest standards of quality, design, and speed of delivery, learn more about us here.

Contact Information:
Vily Vu
Marketing Manager
vily_vu@amax.com
800.800.6328

