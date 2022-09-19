Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,847 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bonta Urges U.S. Supreme Court to Uphold Federal Policy Prioritizing Threats to Public Safety in Immigration Enforcement

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today co-led a coalition of 17 attorneys general in an amicus brief in support of guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritize immigration enforcement efforts around those who pose the greatest threat to national security, public safety, and border security. Given DHS’ limited enforcement resources, the guidance focuses efforts on direct threats to public safety and reasonably accounts for mitigating factors like a noncitizen's ties to family members and communities in the United States. In the friend-of-the-court brief, the coalition makes it clear that the enforcement guidance is consistent with longstanding practice and supports family unity, as well as community and economic stability.

“Make no mistake: The haphazard, dragnet approach to immigration enforcement being pushed by Texas and other states is dangerous and threatens to destabilize our communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Many noncitizens are contributing members of our society. They pay taxes, support family members who are U.S. citizens, and often serve as essential workers. I respectfully urge the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Texas’ attack on the ability of federal law enforcement to focus on going after actual threats to our communities.”

The coalition states are home to millions of noncitizens who are valued and active contributors to our communities, workforces, and civic organizations. These residents attend school, serve as essential workers, enlist in the military, and care for the sick and elderly. They also support millions of family members who are U.S. citizens. Overall, immigrants add billions to federal, state, and local budgets by paying taxes and purchasing goods and services where they live. As a result, the coalition states have a significant interest in supporting the federal government’s judgment to devote its limited immigration enforcement resources toward the subset of removable noncitizens who pose a substantial threat to public safety in their communities, rather than adopt an unprincipled, random approach that can inflict substantial harms on immigrants, their families, and their larger communities.

In the amicus brief, the coalition asserts that DHS’ guidance:

  • Reflects DHS’ reasoned judgment regarding prioritization of enforcement resources;
  • Seeks to enhance public safety;
  • Promotes public health and the stability of communities;
  • Is not contrary to law;
  • Does not contravene U.S. Code Section 1226(c) or Section 1231(a); and
  • Is consistent with a longstanding tradition of prosecutorial discretion.

In filing the amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta is joined by the attorneys general of New York, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

A copy of the amicus brief is available here.

You just read:

Attorney General Bonta Urges U.S. Supreme Court to Uphold Federal Policy Prioritizing Threats to Public Safety in Immigration Enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.