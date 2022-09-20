eShot Labs Launches Its Real-Time Video NFT Creation Solution

eShot Labs provides brands and content creators with its unique real-time video NFT solution for businesses and their fans

eShot Labs, is a French company founded by Fergus Leleu and Jean-Baptiste Kempf (President of VideoLAN - VLC Player) which develops Web3 solutions with expertise in video, today announced the first white-label solution for creating real-time video NFTs from live broadcast content. Available now, eShot Labs' solution is part of a brand new market for NFT creation based on real-time or archival video content, but with the unique benefit of giving clients their choice of blockchain.

The launch directly addresses a challenge experienced by many brands who are seeking to strengthen the emotional bonds with their communities. With exclusive content available instantly, these brands can establish and enhance their customers' and fans' the sense of belonging.

A disruptive innovation that supports the brands people love

The NFT market is currently undergoing a period of transition and consolidation, with the volume of exchanges falling by 24% between the first and second quarters of 2022. This loss, which represents a drop of between 10 billion to around 8 billion dollars, is related exclusively to "cold content," meaning NFTs produced after an event. Still NFTs are gaining in popularity, representing a major development opportunity for brands.

eShot Labs is innovating by offering brands, content creators and event organizers the possibility to provide their fan communities with content that is immediately available with just a few clicks on their phones. Brands, bands, and designers can leverage the opportunity to make key moments available to fans to own instantaneously, from the game-winning goal scored by a favorite player, to hit song performed at a concert, to an eye-catching outfit on the Fashion Week runway.

"At a time of transition to Web3, we have a great opportunity. Our ambition is to make NFTs accessible to as many people as possible, based on a common passion, whether it is sports, esports, or the range of content created on the web. It's about going beyond the monetary aspect, by promoting the usefulness of NFTs in an emotional commitment over time between the brand and its community," says Fergus Leleu, CEO & co-founder of eShot Labs.

An adaptable and customizable marketing tool

By offering the first real-time NFT creation solution, eShot Labs has positioned itself as an innovative player in the global NFT market. Its plug & play and mobile-first solution can be easily integrated into any audio, video or API stream and can be available as a white label. This "Do-It-Yourself" (DIY) approach will allow users to shape their NFTs as they see fit, leaving them in control of the entire process of creating and marketing them, from choosing the blockchain to making it available on the various Exchange platforms.

"Our goal with eShot Labs is to bridge the gap between the worlds of video and Web3, two highly technical and complex industries that need integrated, accessible, and easy-to-use solutions. We help players in these two worlds to develop new products without having to master all the underlying complexity," adds Jean-Baptiste Kempf, CTO & co-founder of eShot Labs.

"NFTs can now be integrated into brands' marketing strategies to generate discussions with fans and engage communities, opening up new sources of revenue. Fans can, for example, get live video of the moment they are experiencing, and then share it on their social networks," adds Fabien Arneodo, CMO of eShot Labs.

Already present at sporting events such as the FISE in Le Havre, eShot Labs is on its way to becoming a preferred partner in the entertainment industry.

Presentation of eShot Labs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evQdaViKeB0

Presentation d'eShot Labs by Fergus at the Web3summit: https://youtu.be/peWGfagzxk0

About eShot Labs

Founded in February 2022 by Frenchmen Fergus Leleu, formerly of Shadow, and Jean-Baptiste Kempf, president of VideoLAN (VLC media player, x264) and ex-CTO of Shadow, eShot Labs is a unique live video NFT creation solution, designed for content creators, brands and institutions

Twitter

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006086/en/