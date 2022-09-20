Global Urinary Catheters Market Report to 2027 - by Product, Type, Usage, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urinary Catheters Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urinary catheters market is anticipated to witness an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The increase in the prevalence of urological disorders and massive support from the government in the form of reimbursements are the primary factors driving the global urinary catheters market growth.

Rapidly growing old age population and rise in the number of surgical procedures, and high incidence of prostate cancer are further expected to fuel the growth of the global urinary catheters market. However, the availability of alternative treatment options may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

The global urinary catheters market is segmented into product, type, usage, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the product, the market is divided into indwelling catheters, intermittent catheters, and external catheters. Intermittent catheters are anticipated to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. An intermittent catheter is used to drain the bladder. Patients stricken by spinal wire lesions and neurogenic bladder issues are helped through intermittent catheters to ease their urinary issues. These catheters are desired over indwelling catheters over urinary tract infections.

The major market players operating in the global urinary catheters market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Ltd., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Wellspect HealthCare AB, Cook Medical Incorporated, Degania Silicone Ltd., Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd., Cure Medical, LLC, Urocare Products, Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC., CompactCath, Inc., Ribbel International Limited, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global urinary catheters market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global urinary catheters market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global urinary catheters market based on product, type, usage, application, end user, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the global urinary catheters market

To identify drivers and challenges for global urinary catheters market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global urinary catheters market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global urinary catheters market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global urinary catheters market

