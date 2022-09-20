The Buenos Aires Marathon Became the First in the World to Be Enhanced With Web 3.0 Technology

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BA International Marathon, part of the International Marathon Association (AIMS) calendar, added the world's most avant-garde technology to its award ceremony with Qurable, a 3.0 web company focused on Token Gating Commerce, that joined with Adidas to create the first-ever custom finishers´ medal, in token format. For the first time, participants have a collectible digital medal that will allow them to certify their finishing times and access exclusive benefits.

The medal, delivered free of charge to those who finished the marathon, is a non-fungible token (NFT) that works as an access key to different benefits and experiences. It allows runners to join Adidas' AdiClub loyalty program, giving exclusive access to a running community, content and even products. This type of experience is known in the web 3.0 universe as "token gating," symbolizing tokens as the entrance gates to this larger universe.

Once again Adidas has innovated - using disruptive technologies that allow runners to experience web 3.0 features, and leave their achievements permanently recorded on the blockchain. For many, this was their first encounter with digital collectibles, tokens and this new-version web.

In addition to the physical medal awarded, Qurable and Adidas allowed those who crossed the finish line of the 2022 Buenos Aires marathon to immortalize their achievements as a unique, digital collectible, and share them on the most popular social networks, aiming for innovation and the attention of the next generation.

"We founded Qurable convinced that web 3.0 will transform the way people interact, and this collaboration with Adidas proves just that. As a marathon runner, I value both small and big achievements, and having a personalized digital medal that certifies results in an unalterable way in the blockchain, seems fantastic to me. Even more so since the medal itself becomes the key to access unique benefits," explains Federico Garcia, CEO and co-founder of Qurable.

About Qurable

Qurable is a platform for web 3.0 that enables creators and brands to unleash their full potential by creating a new relationship with their clients. The company was founded by a talented team with extensive experience and vision in technology and business. Federico Garcia (CEO), Javier Arguello (CTO), Rodolfo Finochietti (COO) and Sergio Borromei (CPO) have worked together for more than 15 years developing digital products for large companies, including their time as partners at Lagash, an international boutique software house with more than 500 employees, acquired by MercadoLibre in 2020. With this new enterprise, they ensure a promising, limitless future for the expansion of the global cryptocurrency market.

Contact Information:

Soledad Cedro

Public Relations Manager

solecedro@hotmail.com

305-439-0950



Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment