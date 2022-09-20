Submit Release
Vermilion Energy Corrects Ex-Dividend Date for the Q3 2022 Dividend Payment

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") VET VET announces a correction to the ex-dividend date for the dividend payment on October 17, 2022.  The ex-dividend date will be September 28, 2022, rather than the previously announced date of September 29, 2022, due to the statutory holiday on September 30, 2022. All other dates and information relating to the dividend payment on October 17, 2022, previously communicated in Vermilion's August 11, 2022 press release, remain unchanged.  

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing assets in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion's operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized by leading ESG rating agencies for our transparency on and management of key environmental, social and governance issues. In addition, we emphasize strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

