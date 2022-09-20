Cayuga Centers to Host 170th Anniversary Open House Celebration at Rochester, NY, Office Location

Join Cayuga Centers in celebrating 170 years of service to children and families and the ribbon cutting of its new Rochester office

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers, a non-profit human services agency, will host an open house at its new Rochester, New York, office on September 27, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. to celebrate 170 years of serving children and families in need and introduce the new office location to the community.



“Cayuga Centers’ goal is to meet the needs of youth and families in the region, and this open house is our appreciation for the community partners that support us,” said Dr. Ann Sheedy, COO of Upstate NY Programs at Cayuga Centers. “Please join us in our new Rochester office to celebrate 170 years of service and continued growth within the communities we are proud to serve.”

The event is open to the public, allowing members of the community to learn more about the programs the agency offers. Cayuga Centers’ leaders, including Edward Hayes, President and CEO of Cayuga Centers, will be there to meet and greet guests. The ribbon cutting, facilitated by the Brighton Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Food and light refreshments will be available.

“We have many to thank for their support in this event and the work we do,” said Jessica Whitwood, Vice President of Home & Community Based Treatment & Supports at Cayuga Centers. “In Monroe County, we'd like to thank the Department of Human Services, Office of Mental Health, Family Access and Connection Team, Persons in Need of Supervision Program, Probation Department and the Single Point of Access team. In Ontario County, we'd like to thank the Department of Social Services and the Single Point of Access team. The progress we’ve made in our communities wouldn’t be possible without their involvement.”

This office is a testament to Cayuga Centers’ dedication to its mission. It provides four programs to Ontario and Monroe County, including Multisystemic Therapy (MST), Functional Family Therapy (FFT), and Children and Family Treatment and Support Services (CFTSS) and Children’s Care Management Services.

“Cayuga Centers’ new Rochester office will provide important support to children and families in need,” said Clark Hadley, President at Brighton Chamber of Commerce. “Being chosen to facilitate the ribbon cutting is an honor, and we look forward to recognizing 170 years of service to those in need.”

Those interested in attending the open house and ribbon cutting can register here. Cayuga Centers’ Rochester office is located at 1870 South Winton Road, Suite 125, Rochester, NY 14618. To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org.

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

Media Contact:

Jacalyn Lawton

jlawton@lambert.com