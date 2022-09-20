Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,150 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,317 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Good morning, everyone.  It’s a pleasure to welcome my friend and colleague Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the Turkish foreign minister.  We have, as always, a lot to talk about.  I’m grateful for the work we’re doing together as NATO Allies and partners, many security challenges that we’re facing together.

I want to particularly praise the work that Turkey has done to help establish the grain port on the Black Sea that is allowing desperately needed food to get out of Ukraine and to the people who need it, particularly in the Global South, and we’ll be working together to extend the mechanism that Turkey and the United Nations put into place to make sure that this could happen.

Lots more on our agenda.  But Mevlüt, it’s always great to see you.  Welcome.

FOREIGN MINISTER ÇAVUŞOĞLU:  Thank you very much, Secretary Blinken, my dear friend Tony.  I’m very happy to see you again, and I agree with you that each time we meet, we discuss many issues from bilateral to regional issues and global ones as well.  And today I will – I look forward to discussing aspects of bilateral relations and our good cooperation in many areas, and also the regional issues, the war in Ukraine and also the situation in the South Caucasus.

And let me commend your efforts, and yesterday you brought two foreign ministers – foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia – together, and the situation in Syria in our region as well.  And I’m very happy that strategic mechanism has been working very well.  And my deputy and my colleagues (inaudible) consultations, and I will hold all those meetings and consultations.  I’m very much looking forward our discussions today.

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Thank you.

You just read:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Before Their Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.