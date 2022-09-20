Neonatal Ventilator Market Size is projected to reach USD 681.72 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%: Straits Research

The global neonatal ventilator market size was valued at USD 380.30 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 681.72 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030), North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is estimated to reach USD 209.29 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1%.

Neonatal ventilators are breathing assistance devices explicitly designed for neonatal patients—the primary method for treating failures or disorders of neonatal respiratory function in neonatal ventilators. A neonatal patient of this type is connected to a device via an endotracheal tube directly applied to the airway via a noninvasive ventilation (NIV) mask. In addition, it is used as a diagnostic tool to measure any abnormalities in the functioning of the respiratory system. There are currently two types of neonatal ventilators available: invasive and noninvasive. These neonatal ventilators are designed to provide neonates with artificial gas support via gas delivery and gas extraction, primarily in the forms of oxygen and carbon dioxide.





Upsurge in Preterm Births with Respiratory Problems and Adoption of Noninvasive Neonatal Ventilators Drives the Global Market

Preterm birth is one of the leading causes of neonatal mortality due to respiratory failure. In addition, infants with a low birth weight are more likely to experience a variety of health complications and require specialized neonatal care. Inadequate neonatal care, especially respiratory monitoring and nutritional intake, significantly contributes to the high mortality rate associated with premature births. These Ventilators can improve patient compliance, accelerate healing, reduce the risk of infection, and shorten hospital stays. In addition, noninvasive neonatal ventilation is an indispensable tool for treating acute and chronic respiratory failure in-home care and intensive care settings. Shortly, noninvasive neonatal ventilators will completely replace invasive neonatal ventilators. This will allow for the highest level of patient care and administration possible. In addition, governments worldwide are collaborating with the private sector to meet the rising demand for neonatal and adult ventilators. This is being done in response to the worldwide demand for these devices.

Growing Innovations in Technology, Mobility, and Aesthetics Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The increase in the trend of semiconductor and bioelectronics technology has supplemented the development of circuits that consume less power and smaller batteries. The portability of neonatal ventilators is improved by having batteries with a small size and a long backup time. As a result, these devices have gradually replaced traditional ventilators over the past few years. Due to this, the market has experienced an increased demand for sophisticated and portable neonatal ventilators. As a result, technological advancements, portability, and improved designs in neonatal ventilators are anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities for the neonatal ventilator market throughout the forecast period.





Report Scope

Rising Adoption of Non-Invasive Neonatal Ventilators to Boost Market Progress

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is estimated to reach USD 209.29 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. North America holds the largest share due to the presence of cutting-edge neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) facilities, a rise in the number of new-borns with chronic respiratory failure , an increase in the number of hospitals and clinics outfitted with advanced neonatal ventilators, and the availability of portable neonatal ventilators.





Key Highlights

The global neonatal ventilator market’s major key players are

CARL Reiner GmbH

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fritz Stephan GmbH

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Getinge AB

Hamilton Medical AG

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (SLE Limited)

Medtronic PLC (COVIDIEN LTD.)

Smith’s Group PLC

Vyaire Medical Inc.





Global Neonatal Ventilator Market: Segmentation

By Type

Invasive

Non-invasive

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

April 2022 - Getinge to acquire FLUOPTICS, a technology leader in Near-Infrared Imaging. Getinge has announced an agreement to acquire all of the shares of FLUOPTICS SAS, a French leader in fluorescence imaging, as a surgical aid. The acquisition will broaden Getinge's customer offering for clinical decision support by providing safer and more efficient operations.

- Getinge to acquire FLUOPTICS, a technology leader in Near-Infrared Imaging. Getinge has announced an agreement to acquire all of the shares of FLUOPTICS SAS, a French leader in fluorescence imaging, as a surgical aid. The acquisition will broaden Getinge's customer offering for clinical decision support by providing safer and more efficient operations. April 2022- Introduced Hamilton Connect. Hamilton Connect digital solution gives you respiratory data in the palm of your hand.





News Media

Top 7 Players in the Global Ventilators Market





