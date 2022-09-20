Aromatherapy Products Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2030

AMR Logo 1

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. However, the market across North America would dominate the market in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aromatherapy products market is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report highlights the market potential, market characteristics, competitive landscape, and growth by segmentation.

Increase in awareness among consumers about health benefits of essential oil and adoption in spa & relaxation therapy have boosted the growth of the global aromatherapy products. However, limited availability of raw materials and long extraction processes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand from wellness tourisms would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:

•The demand for aromatherapy products increased during the pandemic due to increased importance as several patients were suffering from mental health problems.

•Increased cases of depression and anxiety fueled the demand for sandalwood and jasmine essential oils to overcome stress during the pandemic.

The global aromatherapy products market is segmented on the basis of product, application, form, and distribution channel.

Based on product, the essential oils segment is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of share during the forecast period. However, the blend oils segment would register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of application, the skin and hair care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. However, the relaxation and sleep segment would hold the lion’s share through 2031.

The global aromatherapy products market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as dÅÂTERRA , Edens Garden, Young Living Essential Oils, LC, Rocky Mountain Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, FLORIHANA, Biolandes, Falcon Essential Oils, Stadler Form, Hubmar International, SpaRoom, Mountain Rose Herbs, Air Aroma, Nu Skin and H.Reynaude & Fils.

