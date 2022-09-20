Verizon Launches Enterprise Intelligence Campaign

New campaign highlights the role that Verizon’s market leading network and solutions play in driving mission-critical digitization for its customers

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today launched a new brand campaign called “ Enterprise Intelligence ,” demonstrating how Verizon's suite of 5G solutions and 5G Edge and private networks are transforming the way many of the most innovative companies conduct business globally. Through real-world stories of leaders in the logistics, retail, manufacturing, sports and entertainment, and automotive sectors, the campaign reveals the impact of Verizon’s real-world applications and how they go beyond connecting enterprises to help make businesses smarter and more agile for today’s digital and hyper-competitive world.



“Enterprise Intelligence reinforces our role as the partner of choice in enabling enterprises to realize significant business and digital transformation benefits of 5G, while also addressing pain points such as cost-cutting and achieving operational efficiencies,” said Iris Meijer, SVP Marketing and Revenue Operations for Verizon Business. “Through these client stories, we are highlighting examples of Enterprise Intelligence, in becoming a more connected, agile and secure organization, and drawing upon more scalable solutions that translate into higher revenue opportunities and enhanced customer experiences.”

This Verizon Business campaign will include an ongoing content series featuring :30 and :15 television and online spots that bring the concept of Enterprise Intelligence to life across industries. It will also be featured at upcoming events such as Mobile World Congress Las Vegas and the Gartner IT Symposium.

The campaign showcases offerings like:

Private 5G Networks : Verizon’s Private 5G allows large enterprise and government customers to bring a custom-tailored connectivity to indoor or outdoor facilities where high-speed, high-capacity, and low-latency connectivity is crucial, addressing the need for dedicated bandwidth capacity and range, security, high-quality connections and consistent always-on service to help reduce downtime.





: Verizon’s Private 5G allows large enterprise and government customers to bring a custom-tailored connectivity to indoor or outdoor facilities where high-speed, high-capacity, and low-latency connectivity is crucial, addressing the need for dedicated bandwidth capacity and range, security, high-quality connections and consistent always-on service to help reduce downtime. 5G Edge : Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile-edge computing platform available for businesses. It was designed to enable developers to build applications for mobile end-users and wireless edge devices, which require low latency.





: Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile-edge computing platform available for businesses. It was designed to enable developers to build applications for mobile end-users and wireless edge devices, which require low latency. Network as a Service : Verizon’s NaaS strategy is a unique on-demand offering that takes multiple technologies and delivers a single solution to the customer to enable their digital transformation.



For more information on Verizon Business’ solutions for enterprise businesses please visit: https://www.verizon.com/business/solutions/enterprise .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

