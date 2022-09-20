Cegedim: 1H 2022 Earnings

PRESS RELEASE

/EIN News/ -- First-half financial information at June 30, 2022

IFRS - Regulated information - Audited

Cegedim: Strong commercial momentum and accelerated investments in the first half of 2022

Revenue of €267.6 million and like-for-like growth of 6.1%

Recurring operating income (1) down 39.7% to €6.8 million

down 39.7% to €6.8 million 2022 revenue outlook confirmed, recurring operating income outlook adjusted

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, September 20, 2022, after the market close

Cegedim generated consolidated H1 revenues of €267.6 million in 2022, an increase of 6.5% as reported and 6.1% like for like(1) compared with the same period a year ago, and recurring operating income(1) fell 39.7% to €6.8 million. Recurring operating margin came to 2.5% in H1 2022, compared with 4.5% a year earlier. As a result, the consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the parent came to a €4.9 million loss compared with a profit of €6.5 million in June 2021.

Laurent Labrune, Deputy Managing Director of Cegedim , said: “Sales rose strongly in the first half of 2022, building on last year’s momentum. All of our operating divisions contributed to the growth, with some posting growth in the double digits.

To accelerate its ongoing project development, the Group has added R&D and sales staff. Furthermore, it will be a year before wage increases are passed on to clients, as the vast majority of Group contracts stipulate annual price indexing. The lag time will hamper margins in 2022, most notably at the Software & Services division. Despite the temporary disruption, the Flow, Data & marketing and BPO divisions all posted recurring operating income growth and improved their margins.

Cegedim is in a great position to seize opportunities in its markets and is confident in its outlook for the second half of the year.”

Key figures

In millions of euros H1 2022 H1 2021 % chg. Revenue 267.6 251.2 +6.5% Recurring operating income(1) 6.8 11.3 (39.7)% Consolidated net profit (6.1) 6.5 n.m. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent (4.9) 6.5 n.m. Free cash flow from operations(1) (33.0) +23.4 n.m. Net financial debt excluding IFRS 16 debt 155.0 165.0 (6.1)% Shareholders’ equity 288.5 232.4 +24.1%

--------------------

(1) Alternative performance indicator, for a definition and reconciliation of these figures, see point 3.6, note 2 of the 2022 Interim Financial Report.

Revenue trends by division

In millions of euros



H1 2022



H1 2021 % chg. Like for like(2) Reported Software & services 145.6 140.2 +3.0% +3.8% Flow 45.2 41.7 +8.2% +8.3% Data & marketing 50.0 44.8 +11.8% +11.8% BPO 25.4 22.9 +10.8% +10.8% Corporate and others 1.3 1.5 (11.2)% (11.2)% Cegedim 267.6 251.2 +6.1% +6.5%

(2) The positive currency impact of 0.2% was mainly due to the pound sterling. The positive scope effect of 0.2% was attributable to the first-time consolidation at June 30, 2021, of Kobus Tech and at June 30, 2022, of Mesdocteurs.





Recurring operating income (1) by division

In millions of euros H1 2022 H1 2021 % chg. Software & services (7.6) 2.0 n.m. Flow 6.3 4.4 +43.8% Data & marketing 6.1 5.3 +14.9% BPO 1.0 (1.6) n.m. Corporate and others 1.0 1.2 (19.9)% Cegedim 6.8 11.3 (39.7)%

Analysis of business trends by division

Software & Services

The Software & Services division posted like-for-like revenue growth of 3.0% in the first half of 2022. Recurring operating income fell by €9.6 million.

Revenue: All of the division’s activities turned in solid performances with the exception of the healthcare professional computerization business in the UK, where revenue declined, as expected.

Recurring operating income(1) was hurt by increased hiring for sales teams assigned to Cegedim Santé’s latest offerings and for development teams working on innovations and who do not meet the criteria for capitalized costs.

Flow

The Flux division posted like-for-like revenue growth of 8.2% in the first half of 2022. Recurring operating income increased by 43.8%.

Revenue: The process digitalization and digital data flow business experienced strong growth in France. The clear recovery seen in Germany and the UK in the first quarter continued in the second. The healthcare flow business related to healthcare reimbursements in France also grew over the first half.

Recurring operating income(1): Healthcare flow and Cegedim e-business’ international activities made the biggest contributions to this growth.

Data & Marketing

The Data & marketing division posted like-for-like revenue growth of 11.8% in the first half of 2022. Recurring operating income increased by 14.9%.

Revenue: Data and digital communication solutions for French pharmacies still have good momentum.

Recurring operating income(1): Digital advertising in French pharmacies had a very positive impact on recurring operating income(1).

--------------------

(1) Alternative performance indicator, for a definition and reconciliation of these figures, see point 3.6, note 2 of the 2022 Interim Financial Report.

BPO

The BPO division posted like-for-like revenue growth of 10.8% in the first half of 2022. Recurring operating income(1) rose €2.7 million to a profit of €1.0 million.

Revenue: The business of providing services for insurance companies and mutual insurance providers was stable in the first quarter and posted double-digit growth in the second quarter. Growth in BPO services for HR departments –already in double digits in Q1—ramped up in the second quarter.

Recurring operating income(1): Growing revenues and improving processes helped significantly boost recurring operating income(1), and the division posted a profit, compared with a loss a year ago. The business of managing services for insurance companies and mutual insurance providers, and the business of providing BPO services to HR departments both contributed to the improvement.

Corporate and others

Revenues fell 11.2% to €1.3 million, and recurring operating income(1) was a profit of €1.0 million, down 19.9% compared with a year earlier.

Highlights

Apart from the items cited below, to the best of the company’s knowledge. there were no events or changes during H1 2022 that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.

War in Ukraine

The Group does not do business in Russia or Ukraine and has no assets exposed to those countries.

Investment and strategic partnership between Cegedim and 3 social protection companies

On May 16, 2022, Cegedim Group and social protection companies Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Groupe announced that they had finalized the strategic partnership they began negotiating on March 1, 2022.

This strategic partnership will advance the goals laid out by the French government in its Ma Santé 2022 plan. The partnership will draw on the recognized expertise of Cegedim, Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP, who all share the goal of improving patients’ access to care and making the course of care as smooth as possible.

To this end, Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Groupe—who together represent 25 million beneficiaries in France—subscribed a reserved capital increase of €65 million on May 24, 2022, and now own 18% of the shares of Cegedim Santé. The deal values Cegedim Santé at €360.9 million. As part of the deal, Cegedim Santé acquired Groupe VYV subsidiary MesDocteurs, a telehealth solution pioneer and one of the originators of 24/7 telemedicine.

Acquisition of Laponi

On June 21, 2022, Cegedim SRH acquired Laponi, an innovative solution for managing absenteeism in real time. Laponi, a French startup founded in 2016, has successfully developed a digital SaaS platform that lets companies ask internal and external employees to cover shifts when someone is absent. The Laponi solution is easy to use and alerts employees in real time about available assignments. Employees are then free to choose assignments while boosting their income. The acquisition enhances Cegedim SRH’s TeamsRH HRIS platform.

An integral part of Cegedim SRH’s portfolio, Laponi will be able to help solve absenteeism issues at the company’s 400 clients, and its solution will benefit from Cegedim SRH’s technical and financial resources as well as its sales force.

Laponi is profitable.

Tax

On February 21, 2018, Cegedim S.A. received official notice that the French tax authorities planned to perform an audit of its financial statements for the period from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2016. After consultation with its lawyers and based on ample precedent. the Group believes that the adjustment is unwarranted and continues to explore its options to appeal the decision.

--------------------

(1) Alternative performance indicator, for a definition and reconciliation of these figures, see point 3.6, note 2 of the 2022 Interim Financial Report.

As part of this process, in the first half of 2022 Cegedim S.A. received a notice of collection and paid a total of €12.1 million in respect of tax losses used through 2020 and a €0.3 million late payment penalty. The corresponding entry for these payments is not the taxes line of the income statement, but rather the deferred tax assets line of the balance sheet, as we expect these sums to be repaid once the dispute has been resolved. Furthermore, the Group continues to record the disputed tax losses as an asset equal to €20 million in deferred tax assets on the balance sheet.

Cegedim faces a maximum risk of €20.5 million at June 30, 2022, as a result of the dispute, of which €12.1 million has already been paid. Cegedim believes that there is little risk with respect to this amount or to the €20 million of deferred tax assets and sees no reason to call their valuation into question.

On October 21, 2021, Cegedim S.A. received official notice that the French tax authorities planned to perform an audit of its financial statements for the period from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2020. The audit is currently underway.

Significant transactions and events post June 30, 2022

Apart from the items cited below. to the best of the company’s knowledge. there were no events or changes after June 30, 2022, that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.

Dividend payment

A dividend of c.€6,830,000 (i.e. €0.5 per share) in respect of fiscal year 2021 was approved at the General Shareholders’ Meeting on June 17, 2022, and paid in July 2022.

Acquisition of Sedia

On July 19, 2022, Cegedim e-business rounded out its Hospitalis offering by acquiring Sedia, which has specialized in software that tracks medical instrumentation usage since 1985. Thanks to this acquisition, Hospitalis now offers a medical device and implantable medical device (MD/IMD) tracking service. The service is responsible for 900,000 scans annually and has tracked more than 8 million IMDs. The newest component in the Hospitalis range, Sedia offers health, financial, and logistical tracking of MD/IMDs that are on consignment or have been lent or purchased outright.

Sedia is profitable and will begin contributing to the Group’s consolidation scope on August 1, 2022.

Acquisition of Clinigrid

In July 2022, Cegedim acquired a 70% majority stake in Clinigrid, which owns 100% of Cinityx. Clinigrid specializes in innovative data valorization models, and Clinityx has unique expertise in real world data and matching them to the SNDS (the French administrative healthcare database).

Outlook

Cegedim still expects like-for-like revenue growth(1) of c.5% in 2022. Considering current economic conditions and the lag between the increase in prices and in wages on the one hand, and R&D investments and sales force recruitment on the other, the percentage decline in 2022 recurring operating income(1) is not expected to exceed the decline in the first half.

The Group does not expect to make any significant acquisitions in 2022. And lastly, the Group does not provide earnings estimates or forecasts.

---------------

The Audit Committee met on September 19, 2022. The Board of Directors, chaired by Jean-Claude Labrune, met on September 20, 2022, and approved the consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2022, of which the statutory auditors have conducted a limited review. The Interim Financial Report is available in French and—in a few days’ time—in English, on our website and the Cegedim IR app.

---------------

--------------------

(1) Alternative performance indicator, for a definition and reconciliation of these figures, see point 3.6, note 2 of the 2022 Interim Financial Report.

2022 financial calendar

WEBCAST ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, AT 6:15 PM (PARIS TIME) The webcast is available at: www.cegedim.fr/webcast The first-half 2022 results presentation is available: On the website: https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/documentation/Pages/presentations.aspx

And on the Cegedim IR smartphone app, available at https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/profil/Pages/CegedimIR.aspx





2022 October 27 after the close Q3 2022 revenues





Disclaimer

This press release is available in French and in English. In the event of any difference between the two versions, the original French version takes precedence. This press release may contain inside information. It was sent to Cegedim’s authorized distributor on September 20, 2022, no earlier than 5:45 pm Paris time.

The figures cited in this press release include guidance on Cegedim's future financial performance targets. This forward-looking information is based on the opinions and assumptions of the Group’s senior management at the time this press release is issued and naturally entails risks and uncertainty. For more information on the risks facing Cegedim, please refer to Chapter 7, “Risk management”, section 7.2, “Risk factors and insurance”, and Chapter 3, “Overview of the financial year”, section 3.6, “Outlook”, of the 2021 Universal Registration Document filled with the AMF on April 1st, 2022, under number D.22-0232.









About Cegedim:



Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,600 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €525 million in 2021.

Cegedim S.A. is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on Twitter@CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Aude Balleydier

Cegedim

Media Relations

and Communications Manager

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81

aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr

Jan Eryk Umiastowski

Cegedim

Chief Investment and

Investor Relations Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36

janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com

Céline Pardo

.Becoming

Media Relations







Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66

cegedim@becoming-group.com



Annexes

Revenue

First half Change H1 2022 / 2021 in millions of euros 2022 2021 Reported Like for like(1)(2) Software & services 145.6 140.2 +3.8% +3.0% Flow 45.2 41.7 +8.3% +8.2% Data & Marketing 50.0 44.8 +11.8% +11.8% BPO 25.4 22.9 +10.8% +10.8% Corporate and others 1.3 1.5 (11.2)% (11.2)% Cegedim 267.6 251.2 +6.5% +6.1%

(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.

(2) The positive currency impact of 0.2% was mainly due to the pound sterling. The positive scope effect of 0.2% was attributable to the first-time consolidation at June 30, 2021, of Kobus Tech and at June 30, 2022, of Mesdocteurs.

Consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2022

Assets at June 30, 2022

In millions of euros 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 Goodwill 189.9 187.1 Development costs 36.0 8.4 Other intangible fixed assets 156.2 171.5 Intangible assets 192.1 179.9 Property 0.5 0.5 Buildings 2.0 2.1 Other property, plant, and equipment 37.1 35.0 Advances and non-current assets in progress 0.0 - Rights of use 77.2 84.0 Tangible fixed assets 116.8 121.7 Equity investments 0.3 0.3 Loans 15.2 15.2 Other long-term investments 6.0 5.8 Long-term investments – excluding equity shares in equity method companies 21.6 21.3 Equity shares in equity method companies 20.4 21.3 Deferred tax assets 29.8 33.5 Prepaid expenses: long-term portion 0.0 0.1 Non-current assets 570.7 564.9 Goods 7.3 4.5 Advances and deposits received on orders 0.3 0.1 Accounts receivables: short-term portion 153.2 136.3 Other receivables: short-term portion 53.8 48.7 Current tax credits 15.2 2.1 Cash equivalents 0.0 0.0 Cash 39.0 24.2 Prepaid expenses: short-term portion 20.5 16.7 Current assets 289.2 232.7 TOTAL Assets 859.9 797.6



Liabilities and equity at June 30, 2022

In millions of euros 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 Share capital 13.3 13.3 Consolidated retained earnings 270.7 200.7 Group exchange gains/losses (9.4) (8.2) Group earnings (4.9) 26.2 Shareholders’ equity, Group share 269.7 232.1 Minority interest 18.8 0.3 Shareholders’ equity 288.5 232.4 Long-term financial liabilities 188.8 186.6 Non-current lease liabilities 63.5 70.3 Long-term financial instruments - - Deferred tax liabilities 8.0 8.3 Retirement benefit commitments 26.0 34.1 Provisions 2.0 2.3 Other non-current liabilities - - Non-current liabilities 288.4 301.5 Short-term financial liabilities 5.2 2.6 Current lease liabilities 16.1 16.1 Short-term financial instruments - - Trade payables and related accounts 46.9 48.2 Current tax liabilities 1.3 1.5 Tax and social security liabilities 98.9 101.0 Provisions 1.9 2.1 Other current liabilities 112.7 92.3 Current liabilities 283.0 263.7 TOTAL Liabilities 859.9 797.6

Income statement at June 30, 2022

In millions of euros 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Revenue 267.6 251.2 Purchases used (13.5) (13.0) External expenses (58.2) (49.8) Taxes (4.7) (4.3) Employee costs (149.4) (139.4) Impairment on accounts receivable and other receivables and on contract assets (0.4) (0.3) Allowances to and reversals of provisions (1.2) (2.0) Other operating income and expenses 0.3 0,1 Share of profit (loss) for the period of equity method companies included in Operating Income(2) 1.3 0.7 EBITDA(1) 41,7 43.1 Depreciation expenses other than right-of-use assets (26.5) (23.7) Depreciation expenses of right-of-use assets (8.4) (8.1) Recurring operating income(1) 6.8 11.3 Amortization of goodwill - 0.0 0.0 Non-recurring operating income and expenses(1) (4.4) 4.1 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1) (4.4) 4.1 Operating income 2.5 15.4 Income from cash and cash equivalents 0.0 0,1 Cost of gross financial debt (4.2) (4.2) Other financial income and expenses (0.3) (1.4) Financial result (4.4) (5.5) Income taxes (2.7) (3.1) Deferred income taxes (0.8) 0.2 Tax (3.5) (2.8) Share of net profit (loss) of equity method companies (0.7) (0.6) Consolidated net profit (6.1) 6.5 Group share (4.9) 6.5 Non-controlling interest (1.3) 0.0 Average number of shares excluding treasury stock 13,683,647 13,798,138 Recurring earnings per share(1) (in euros) (0.4) 0.4 Earnings per share (in euros) (0.4) 0.5

(1) Alternative performance indicator, for a definition and reconciliation of these figures, see point 3.6, note 2 of the 2022 Interim Financial Report.

(2) Reclassification of income from equity-accounted affiliates.





In millions of euros 6/30/2021 reported Reclassification of income from equity-accounted affiliates 6/30/2021 for comparison purposes Share of profit (loss) for the period of equity method companies included in operating income 0.1 0.6 0.7 EBITDA 42.6 0.6 43.1 Recurring operating income 10.7 0.6 11.3 Operating income 14.8 0.6 15.4 Share of profit (loss) for the period of equity method companies (0.0) (0.6) (0.6)

Cash flow statement as of June 30, 2022

In millions of euros 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Consolidated profit (loss) for the period (6.1) 6.5 Share of earnings from equity method companies (0.7) (0.1) Depreciation and amortization expenses and provisions 35.1 32.2 Capital gains or losses on disposals 1.3 0.0 Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and taxes 29.5 38.6 Cost of net financial debt 4.4 5.5 Tax expenses 3.5 2.8 Operating cash flow before cost of net financial debt and taxes 37.4 47.0 Tax paid (15.9) 0.6 Impact of change in working capital requirements (18.5) 9.0 Cash flow generated from operating activities after tax paid and change in working capital requirements 3.0 56.6 Acquisitions of intangible assets (28.0) (25.3) Acquisitions of tangible assets (8.1) (7.9) Acquisitions of long-term investments (1.9) (1.1) Disposals of tangible and intangible assets 0.0 0.0 Disposals of long-term investments 0.9 0.8 Change in deposits received or paid 0,1 0,1 Impact of changes in consolidation scope 58.3 (5.1) Dividends received 1.5 0,1 Net cash flow used in investing activities 22.9 (38.4) Capital increase Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company Dividends paid to minority shareholders of consolidated companies. 0.0 0.0 Debt repayments 0.0 (0.1) Employee profit sharing 0.3 0.6 Repayment of lease liabilities (9.8) (8.7) Interest paid on loans (0.1) (0.1) Other income 0,1 0.4 Other financial expenses paid (1.3) (2.1) Net cash flow used in financing activities (10.9) (10.2) Change in net cash excluding currency impact 15.0 8.1 Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (0.1) 0.2 Change in net cash 14.9 8.2 Opening cash 24.2 24.7 Closing cash 39.0 32.9

Attachment