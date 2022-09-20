Cegedim: 1H 2022 Earnings
Cegedim: Strong commercial momentum and accelerated investments in the first half of 2022
- Revenue of €267.6 million and like-for-like growth of 6.1%
- Recurring operating income(1) down 39.7% to €6.8 million
- 2022 revenue outlook confirmed, recurring operating income outlook adjusted
Boulogne-Billancourt, France, September 20, 2022, after the market close
Cegedim generated consolidated H1 revenues of €267.6 million in 2022, an increase of 6.5% as reported and 6.1% like for like(1) compared with the same period a year ago, and recurring operating income(1) fell 39.7% to €6.8 million. Recurring operating margin came to 2.5% in H1 2022, compared with 4.5% a year earlier. As a result, the consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the parent came to a €4.9 million loss compared with a profit of €6.5 million in June 2021.
Laurent Labrune, Deputy Managing Director of Cegedim , said: “Sales rose strongly in the first half of 2022, building on last year’s momentum. All of our operating divisions contributed to the growth, with some posting growth in the double digits.
To accelerate its ongoing project development, the Group has added R&D and sales staff. Furthermore, it will be a year before wage increases are passed on to clients, as the vast majority of Group contracts stipulate annual price indexing. The lag time will hamper margins in 2022, most notably at the Software & Services division. Despite the temporary disruption, the Flow, Data & marketing and BPO divisions all posted recurring operating income growth and improved their margins.
Cegedim is in a great position to seize opportunities in its markets and is confident in its outlook for the second half of the year.”
Key figures
|In millions of euros
|H1 2022
|H1 2021
|% chg.
|Revenue
|267.6
|251.2
|+6.5%
|Recurring operating income(1)
|6.8
|11.3
|(39.7)%
|Consolidated net profit
|(6.1)
|6.5
|n.m.
|Net profit attributable to owners of the parent
|(4.9)
|6.5
|n.m.
|Free cash flow from operations(1)
|(33.0)
|+23.4
|n.m.
|Net financial debt excluding IFRS 16 debt
|155.0
|165.0
|(6.1)%
|Shareholders’ equity
|288.5
|232.4
|+24.1%
--------------------
(1) Alternative performance indicator, for a definition and reconciliation of these figures, see point 3.6, note 2 of the 2022 Interim Financial Report.
Revenue trends by division
|
In millions of euros
|
H1 2022
|H1 2021
|% chg.
|Like for like(2)
|Reported
|Software & services
|145.6
|140.2
|+3.0%
|+3.8%
|Flow
|45.2
|41.7
|+8.2%
|+8.3%
|Data & marketing
|50.0
|44.8
|+11.8%
|+11.8%
|BPO
|25.4
|22.9
|+10.8%
|+10.8%
|Corporate and others
|1.3
|1.5
|(11.2)%
|(11.2)%
|Cegedim
|267.6
|251.2
|+6.1%
|+6.5%
(2) The positive currency impact of 0.2% was mainly due to the pound sterling. The positive scope effect of 0.2% was attributable to the first-time consolidation at June 30, 2021, of Kobus Tech and at June 30, 2022, of Mesdocteurs.
Recurring operating income(1) by division
|In millions of euros
|H1 2022
|H1 2021
|% chg.
|Software & services
|(7.6)
|2.0
|n.m.
|Flow
|6.3
|4.4
|+43.8%
|Data & marketing
|6.1
|5.3
|+14.9%
|BPO
|1.0
|(1.6)
|n.m.
|Corporate and others
|1.0
|1.2
|(19.9)%
|Cegedim
|6.8
|11.3
|(39.7)%
Analysis of business trends by division
- Software & Services
The Software & Services division posted like-for-like revenue growth of 3.0% in the first half of 2022. Recurring operating income fell by €9.6 million.
Revenue: All of the division’s activities turned in solid performances with the exception of the healthcare professional computerization business in the UK, where revenue declined, as expected.
Recurring operating income(1) was hurt by increased hiring for sales teams assigned to Cegedim Santé’s latest offerings and for development teams working on innovations and who do not meet the criteria for capitalized costs.
- Flow
The Flux division posted like-for-like revenue growth of 8.2% in the first half of 2022. Recurring operating income increased by 43.8%.
Revenue: The process digitalization and digital data flow business experienced strong growth in France. The clear recovery seen in Germany and the UK in the first quarter continued in the second. The healthcare flow business related to healthcare reimbursements in France also grew over the first half.
Recurring operating income(1): Healthcare flow and Cegedim e-business’ international activities made the biggest contributions to this growth.
- Data & Marketing
The Data & marketing division posted like-for-like revenue growth of 11.8% in the first half of 2022. Recurring operating income increased by 14.9%.
Revenue: Data and digital communication solutions for French pharmacies still have good momentum.
Recurring operating income(1): Digital advertising in French pharmacies had a very positive impact on recurring operating income(1).
--------------------
(1) Alternative performance indicator, for a definition and reconciliation of these figures, see point 3.6, note 2 of the 2022 Interim Financial Report.
- BPO
The BPO division posted like-for-like revenue growth of 10.8% in the first half of 2022. Recurring operating income(1) rose €2.7 million to a profit of €1.0 million.
Revenue: The business of providing services for insurance companies and mutual insurance providers was stable in the first quarter and posted double-digit growth in the second quarter. Growth in BPO services for HR departments –already in double digits in Q1—ramped up in the second quarter.
Recurring operating income(1): Growing revenues and improving processes helped significantly boost recurring operating income(1), and the division posted a profit, compared with a loss a year ago. The business of managing services for insurance companies and mutual insurance providers, and the business of providing BPO services to HR departments both contributed to the improvement.
- Corporate and others
Revenues fell 11.2% to €1.3 million, and recurring operating income(1) was a profit of €1.0 million, down 19.9% compared with a year earlier.
Highlights
Apart from the items cited below, to the best of the company’s knowledge. there were no events or changes during H1 2022 that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
- War in Ukraine
The Group does not do business in Russia or Ukraine and has no assets exposed to those countries.
- Investment and strategic partnership between Cegedim and 3 social protection companies
On May 16, 2022, Cegedim Group and social protection companies Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Groupe announced that they had finalized the strategic partnership they began negotiating on March 1, 2022.
This strategic partnership will advance the goals laid out by the French government in its Ma Santé 2022 plan. The partnership will draw on the recognized expertise of Cegedim, Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP, who all share the goal of improving patients’ access to care and making the course of care as smooth as possible.
To this end, Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Groupe—who together represent 25 million beneficiaries in France—subscribed a reserved capital increase of €65 million on May 24, 2022, and now own 18% of the shares of Cegedim Santé. The deal values Cegedim Santé at €360.9 million. As part of the deal, Cegedim Santé acquired Groupe VYV subsidiary MesDocteurs, a telehealth solution pioneer and one of the originators of 24/7 telemedicine.
- Acquisition of Laponi
On June 21, 2022, Cegedim SRH acquired Laponi, an innovative solution for managing absenteeism in real time. Laponi, a French startup founded in 2016, has successfully developed a digital SaaS platform that lets companies ask internal and external employees to cover shifts when someone is absent. The Laponi solution is easy to use and alerts employees in real time about available assignments. Employees are then free to choose assignments while boosting their income. The acquisition enhances Cegedim SRH’s TeamsRH HRIS platform.
An integral part of Cegedim SRH’s portfolio, Laponi will be able to help solve absenteeism issues at the company’s 400 clients, and its solution will benefit from Cegedim SRH’s technical and financial resources as well as its sales force.
Laponi is profitable.
- Tax
On February 21, 2018, Cegedim S.A. received official notice that the French tax authorities planned to perform an audit of its financial statements for the period from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2016. After consultation with its lawyers and based on ample precedent. the Group believes that the adjustment is unwarranted and continues to explore its options to appeal the decision.
--------------------
(1) Alternative performance indicator, for a definition and reconciliation of these figures, see point 3.6, note 2 of the 2022 Interim Financial Report.
As part of this process, in the first half of 2022 Cegedim S.A. received a notice of collection and paid a total of €12.1 million in respect of tax losses used through 2020 and a €0.3 million late payment penalty. The corresponding entry for these payments is not the taxes line of the income statement, but rather the deferred tax assets line of the balance sheet, as we expect these sums to be repaid once the dispute has been resolved. Furthermore, the Group continues to record the disputed tax losses as an asset equal to €20 million in deferred tax assets on the balance sheet.
Cegedim faces a maximum risk of €20.5 million at June 30, 2022, as a result of the dispute, of which €12.1 million has already been paid. Cegedim believes that there is little risk with respect to this amount or to the €20 million of deferred tax assets and sees no reason to call their valuation into question.
On October 21, 2021, Cegedim S.A. received official notice that the French tax authorities planned to perform an audit of its financial statements for the period from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2020. The audit is currently underway.
Significant transactions and events post June 30, 2022
Apart from the items cited below. to the best of the company’s knowledge. there were no events or changes after June 30, 2022, that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
- Dividend payment
A dividend of c.€6,830,000 (i.e. €0.5 per share) in respect of fiscal year 2021 was approved at the General Shareholders’ Meeting on June 17, 2022, and paid in July 2022.
- Acquisition of Sedia
On July 19, 2022, Cegedim e-business rounded out its Hospitalis offering by acquiring Sedia, which has specialized in software that tracks medical instrumentation usage since 1985. Thanks to this acquisition, Hospitalis now offers a medical device and implantable medical device (MD/IMD) tracking service. The service is responsible for 900,000 scans annually and has tracked more than 8 million IMDs. The newest component in the Hospitalis range, Sedia offers health, financial, and logistical tracking of MD/IMDs that are on consignment or have been lent or purchased outright.
Sedia is profitable and will begin contributing to the Group’s consolidation scope on August 1, 2022.
- Acquisition of Clinigrid
In July 2022, Cegedim acquired a 70% majority stake in Clinigrid, which owns 100% of Cinityx. Clinigrid specializes in innovative data valorization models, and Clinityx has unique expertise in real world data and matching them to the SNDS (the French administrative healthcare database).
Outlook
Cegedim still expects like-for-like revenue growth(1) of c.5% in 2022. Considering current economic conditions and the lag between the increase in prices and in wages on the one hand, and R&D investments and sales force recruitment on the other, the percentage decline in 2022 recurring operating income(1) is not expected to exceed the decline in the first half.
The Group does not expect to make any significant acquisitions in 2022. And lastly, the Group does not provide earnings estimates or forecasts.
---------------
The Audit Committee met on September 19, 2022. The Board of Directors, chaired by Jean-Claude Labrune, met on September 20, 2022, and approved the consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2022, of which the statutory auditors have conducted a limited review. The Interim Financial Report is available in French and—in a few days’ time—in English, on our website and the Cegedim IR app.
---------------
--------------------
(1) Alternative performance indicator, for a definition and reconciliation of these figures, see point 3.6, note 2 of the 2022 Interim Financial Report.
|2022
|October 27 after the close
|Q3 2022 revenues
|
Disclaimer
This press release is available in French and in English. In the event of any difference between the two versions, the original French version takes precedence. This press release may contain inside information. It was sent to Cegedim’s authorized distributor on September 20, 2022, no earlier than 5:45 pm Paris time.
The figures cited in this press release include guidance on Cegedim's future financial performance targets. This forward-looking information is based on the opinions and assumptions of the Group’s senior management at the time this press release is issued and naturally entails risks and uncertainty. For more information on the risks facing Cegedim, please refer to Chapter 7, “Risk management”, section 7.2, “Risk factors and insurance”, and Chapter 3, “Overview of the financial year”, section 3.6, “Outlook”, of the 2021 Universal Registration Document filled with the AMF on April 1st, 2022, under number D.22-0232.
Annexes
Revenue
|First half
|Change H1 2022 / 2021
|in millions of euros
|2022
|2021
|Reported
|Like for like(1)(2)
|Software & services
|145.6
|140.2
|+3.8%
|+3.0%
|Flow
|45.2
|41.7
|+8.3%
|+8.2%
|Data & Marketing
|50.0
|44.8
|+11.8%
|+11.8%
|BPO
|25.4
|22.9
|+10.8%
|+10.8%
|Corporate and others
|1.3
|1.5
|(11.2)%
|(11.2)%
|Cegedim
|267.6
|251.2
|+6.5%
|+6.1%
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.
(2) The positive currency impact of 0.2% was mainly due to the pound sterling. The positive scope effect of 0.2% was attributable to the first-time consolidation at June 30, 2021, of Kobus Tech and at June 30, 2022, of Mesdocteurs.
Consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2022
- Assets at June 30, 2022
|In millions of euros
|6/30/2022
|12/31/2021
|Goodwill
|189.9
|187.1
|Development costs
|36.0
|8.4
|Other intangible fixed assets
|156.2
|171.5
|Intangible assets
|192.1
|179.9
|Property
|0.5
|0.5
|Buildings
|2.0
|2.1
|Other property, plant, and equipment
|37.1
|35.0
|Advances and non-current assets in progress
|0.0
|-
|Rights of use
|77.2
|84.0
|Tangible fixed assets
|116.8
|121.7
|Equity investments
|0.3
|0.3
|Loans
|15.2
|15.2
|Other long-term investments
|6.0
|5.8
|Long-term investments – excluding equity shares in equity method companies
|21.6
|21.3
|Equity shares in equity method companies
|20.4
|21.3
|Deferred tax assets
|29.8
|33.5
|Prepaid expenses: long-term portion
|0.0
|0.1
|Non-current assets
|570.7
|564.9
|Goods
|7.3
|4.5
|Advances and deposits received on orders
|0.3
|0.1
|Accounts receivables: short-term portion
|153.2
|136.3
|Other receivables: short-term portion
|53.8
|48.7
|Current tax credits
|15.2
|2.1
|Cash equivalents
|0.0
|0.0
|Cash
|39.0
|24.2
|Prepaid expenses: short-term portion
|20.5
|16.7
|Current assets
|289.2
|232.7
|TOTAL Assets
|859.9
|797.6
-
Liabilities and equity at June 30, 2022
|In millions of euros
|6/30/2022
|12/31/2021
|Share capital
|13.3
|13.3
|Consolidated retained earnings
|270.7
|200.7
|Group exchange gains/losses
|(9.4)
|(8.2)
|Group earnings
|(4.9)
|26.2
|Shareholders’ equity, Group share
|269.7
|232.1
|Minority interest
|18.8
|0.3
|Shareholders’ equity
|288.5
|232.4
|Long-term financial liabilities
|188.8
|186.6
|Non-current lease liabilities
|63.5
|70.3
|Long-term financial instruments
|-
|-
|Deferred tax liabilities
|8.0
|8.3
|Retirement benefit commitments
|26.0
|34.1
|Provisions
|2.0
|2.3
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|-
|Non-current liabilities
|288.4
|301.5
|Short-term financial liabilities
|5.2
|2.6
|Current lease liabilities
|16.1
|16.1
|Short-term financial instruments
|-
|-
|Trade payables and related accounts
|46.9
|48.2
|Current tax liabilities
|1.3
|1.5
|Tax and social security liabilities
|98.9
|101.0
|Provisions
|1.9
|2.1
|Other current liabilities
|112.7
|92.3
|Current liabilities
|283.0
|263.7
|TOTAL Liabilities
|859.9
|797.6
- Income statement at June 30, 2022
|In millions of euros
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2021
|Revenue
|267.6
|251.2
|Purchases used
|(13.5)
|(13.0)
|External expenses
|(58.2)
|(49.8)
|Taxes
|(4.7)
|(4.3)
|Employee costs
|(149.4)
|(139.4)
|Impairment on accounts receivable and other receivables and on contract assets
|(0.4)
|(0.3)
|Allowances to and reversals of provisions
|(1.2)
|(2.0)
|Other operating income and expenses
|0.3
|0,1
|Share of profit (loss) for the period of equity method companies included in Operating Income(2)
|1.3
|0.7
|EBITDA(1)
|41,7
|43.1
|Depreciation expenses other than right-of-use assets
|(26.5)
|(23.7)
|Depreciation expenses of right-of-use assets
|(8.4)
|(8.1)
|Recurring operating income(1)
|6.8
|11.3
|Amortization of goodwill -
|0.0
|0.0
|Non-recurring operating income and expenses(1)
|(4.4)
|4.1
|Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1)
|(4.4)
|4.1
|Operating income
|2.5
|15.4
|Income from cash and cash equivalents
|0.0
|0,1
|Cost of gross financial debt
|(4.2)
|(4.2)
|Other financial income and expenses
|(0.3)
|(1.4)
|Financial result
|(4.4)
|(5.5)
|Income taxes
|(2.7)
|(3.1)
|Deferred income taxes
|(0.8)
|0.2
|Tax
|(3.5)
|(2.8)
|Share of net profit (loss) of equity method companies
|(0.7)
|(0.6)
|Consolidated net profit
|(6.1)
|6.5
|Group share
|(4.9)
|6.5
|Non-controlling interest
|(1.3)
|0.0
|Average number of shares excluding treasury stock
|13,683,647
|13,798,138
|Recurring earnings per share(1) (in euros)
|(0.4)
|0.4
|Earnings per share (in euros)
|(0.4)
|0.5
(1) Alternative performance indicator, for a definition and reconciliation of these figures, see point 3.6, note 2 of the 2022 Interim Financial Report.
|(2) Reclassification of income from equity-accounted affiliates.
|In millions of euros
|6/30/2021 reported
|Reclassification of income from equity-accounted affiliates
|6/30/2021 for comparison purposes
|Share of profit (loss) for the period of equity method companies included in operating income
|0.1
|0.6
|0.7
|EBITDA
|42.6
|0.6
|43.1
|Recurring operating income
|10.7
|0.6
|11.3
|Operating income
|14.8
|0.6
|15.4
|Share of profit (loss) for the period of equity method companies
|(0.0)
|(0.6)
|(0.6)
- Cash flow statement as of June 30, 2022
|In millions of euros
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2021
|Consolidated profit (loss) for the period
|(6.1)
|6.5
|Share of earnings from equity method companies
|(0.7)
|(0.1)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses and provisions
|35.1
|32.2
|Capital gains or losses on disposals
|1.3
|0.0
|Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and taxes
|29.5
|38.6
|Cost of net financial debt
|4.4
|5.5
|Tax expenses
|3.5
|2.8
|Operating cash flow before cost of net financial debt and taxes
|37.4
|47.0
|Tax paid
|(15.9)
|0.6
|Impact of change in working capital requirements
|(18.5)
|9.0
|Cash flow generated from operating activities after tax paid and change in working capital requirements
|3.0
|56.6
|Acquisitions of intangible assets
|(28.0)
|(25.3)
|Acquisitions of tangible assets
|(8.1)
|(7.9)
|Acquisitions of long-term investments
|(1.9)
|(1.1)
|Disposals of tangible and intangible assets
|0.0
|0.0
|Disposals of long-term investments
|0.9
|0.8
|Change in deposits received or paid
|0,1
|0,1
|Impact of changes in consolidation scope
|58.3
|(5.1)
|Dividends received
|1.5
|0,1
|Net cash flow used in investing activities
|22.9
|(38.4)
|Capital increase
|Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company
|Dividends paid to minority shareholders of consolidated companies.
|0.0
|0.0
|Debt repayments
|0.0
|(0.1)
|Employee profit sharing
|0.3
|0.6
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(9.8)
|(8.7)
|Interest paid on loans
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|Other income
|0,1
|0.4
|Other financial expenses paid
|(1.3)
|(2.1)
|Net cash flow used in financing activities
|(10.9)
|(10.2)
|Change in net cash excluding currency impact
|15.0
|8.1
|Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates
|(0.1)
|0.2
|Change in net cash
|14.9
|8.2
|Opening cash
|24.2
|24.7
|Closing cash
|39.0
|32.9
