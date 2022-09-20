Sustainable Access to Market and Resources for Innovative Delivery of Healthcare Blended Finance Facility Wins the 2022 P3 Impact Award at Concordia Summit

The Office of Global Partnerships at the U.S. Department of State, the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society, and Concordia announced Sustainable Access to Market and Resources for Innovative Delivery of Healthcare (SAMRIDH) Blended Finance Facility as the winner of the P3 Impact Award at the 2022 Concordia Summit. The annual P3 Impact Award recognizes exemplary cross-sector collaborations that feature public, private, nonprofit, or non-governmental organizations addressing societal challenges. SAMRIDH Blended Finance Facility is the eighth public-private partnership (P3) to win the annual award. Each year, P3s are celebrated for leading the way in providing innovative solutions to pressing issues in areas such as economic growth and development, sustainability, and global health.

The U.S. Department of State’s Special Representative for Global Partnerships, Dorothy McAuliffe, delivered remarks and announced SAMRIDH Blended Finance Facility as the winner at the 2022 Concordia Summit during the U.N. General Assembly high level week.

SAMRIDH is a blended finance facility supported by USAID and implemented by IPE Global in partnership with varied stakeholders from government, philanthropic and financial institutions, private sector, incubator/accelerators and academia. SAMRIDH works to address the weak health systems and persistent shortage of skilled workforce and infrastructure in India, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic. SAMRIDH combines commercial capital with public and philanthropic funds to drive greater investments in market-based health solutions. SAMRIDH’s immediate goal is to bridge the supply-side gaps in emergency health services and accelerate India’s response to COVID-19. In the long term, it aims to strengthen comprehensive health services to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare for vulnerable communities and build resilient health systems to effectively respond to future health emergencies.

After a video presentation and an open discussion with award nominees, an independent panel of judges made the final decision. Other 2022 award finalists recognized for their excellence in partnership included: Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation, Partnership for Central America, Plastics Solution Alliance, and School the World Community Schools.

To learn more about each of the finalists and the award, please visit: https://www.concordia.net/p3impactaward/.

