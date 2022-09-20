Active Adventures Launches Revamped Signature Trip

The New Zealand-based Tour Operator Enhanced Their Ultimate South Island Adventure Trip Ahead of Their First Full Season Since 2019

/EIN News/ -- Queenstown, New Zealand, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the easing of COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements and international borders open once more, New Zealand is poised for a comeback. For many New Zealand-based travel companies, the pandemic forced them to direct their gaze inward while international travellers ventured elsewhere.

Queenstown-based Active Adventures took the two-and-a-half-year international traveller hiatus to welcome Kiwis onto their all-inclusive trips and take a deep look into how things were operating in their backyard. “During our enforced COVID-related hiatus, we set to work making our trips even better, and the Ultimate South Island Adventure was at the forefront of that work,” says Jon Singleton, Head of Operations for New Zealand. “We used thousands of guest and guide reviews along with our operations team’s intimate local knowledge to offer better accommodations, better options, better hikes, better bike rides, and better overall flow – all the while keeping the core ethos of what makes this trip so beloved.”

Among the enhancements to the Ultimate South Island Adventure (formerly known as “Rimu”) are an enhanced overall trip flow as well as:

In Nelson Lakes National Park, guests now have the choice to take the easier circuit of Lake Rotoiti via a combination of hiking and water taxis over three days, returning to their hotel nightly, or they can opt for the more challenging Angelus Circuit where they’ll hike hut to hut in the backcountry during the same timeframe

Guests will now stay at the Ocean View Retreat in Paparoa National Park

A hike of the legendary Rocky Mountain Track near Wanaka is new to the itinerary

Guests will now spend two nights in Te anau in Fiordland National Park, allowing for more time to explore on foot, by bus, and by boat

A morning cruise of Milford Sound is new to the itinerary

Less driving to get to Mount Cook National Park, with accommodation now much closer to the park

Guests can now bike along the Alps to Ocean Trail with panorama views of Lake Pukakai and Aoraki / Mt Cook

Single supplements are now available for each night of the itinerary (excluding mountain huts)

With nonstop flights from several U.S. hubs including Houston, Chicago, and now New York’s JFK, there are more options for travellers when it comes to getting to New Zealand. And to ease the financial strain of the increased cost of flying and celebrate the full reopening of New Zealand, Active Adventures is offering travellers a $300 flight credit for each guest who books a new trip to New Zealand through September 30, 2022.

“The [Ultimate South Island Adventure] was our original trip it has been our most popular trip for 25 years amongst both guests and guides alike,” concludes Singleton. “It’s always had the right amount of challenging hiking, biking, and kayaking to keep our guests ‘adventure fulfilled’ from sunup to sundown – we just made it even better.”

