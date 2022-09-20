Miovision Delivers FirstNet Ready® Smart Intersection Platform for Public Safety

Miovision Core® DCM Certified and Approved for use of FirstNet, Built with AT&T

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS World Congress -- Miovision Core® DCM – a smart intersection platform that enables cities and towns to modernize their traffic signal network – is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet ® – the only network built with and for America’s first responders. Miovision Core DCM is now FirstNet Ready®, which means it can tap into specialized capabilities of the FirstNet network.



FirstNet, Built with AT&T is solving long-standing communications challenges faced by public safety entities and those supporting emergency response nationwide. This enables first responders and those who support them to communicate easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events or emergencies . And FirstNet is evolving based on the needs of and feedback from the public safety community, driving purposeful innovation to help them stay mission ready. Now, by adding Miovision Core DCM to the FirstNet ecosystem, traffic management teams will have access to critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

“For our customers, traffic signals are critical infrastructure,” said Miovision President, Steve Strout. “They play an important role in ensuring that emergency responders can get to the scene as quickly as possible. They are also vital to keeping citizens moving safely and efficiently – especially during emergencies. Now, our customers can integrate FirstNet into their Miovision Core DCM devices and tap into the reliability and security that FirstNet offers for resiliency of their connected traffic signals.”

Miovision Core DCM enables cities and towns to modernize their traffic signals, providing next-generation capabilities to help them remotely manage their traffic network today – and into the future.

The all-in-one, easy to install hardware platform provides powerful data and analytics at the intersection to support in-cabinet communications, remote monitoring, traffic operations, and traffic management solutions.

Miovision Core DCM is one of the first smart intersection products to be available for the FirstNet platform.

“FirstNet Ready® devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Miovision Core DCM meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance,” said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission.”

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps meet the needs of first responders. FirstNet Ready® devices are listed on the FirstNet device page .

To learn more about Miovision Core DCM, go to the Miovision website . For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com .

About Miovision

Miovision enables cities to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions while improving public safety through scalable intelligent transportation solutions. Learn more at miovision.com .

About FirstNet, Built with AT&T

FirstNet® is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority – an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Learn more at FirstNet.com .

