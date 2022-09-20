Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Participating in WindEnergy Hamburg 2022

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the company will be exhibiting at WindEnergy Hamburg 2022. The event will be held at the Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH in Hamburg, Germany on September 27-30, 2022. With over 1,400 attendees, this event brings together exhibitors focused on developing wind energy solutions for both on-shore and off-shore systems.



“We are excited to be exhibiting at WindEnergy Hamburg to present the latest in our engineered solutions products for green energy and power management applications,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

Meet with the Richardson Electronics team at WindEnergy Hamburg, Hall B6, Stand 392, to learn more about the company and its patented solutions for green power management. To attend, visit the WindEnergy tickets page.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

