Edge Marketing, Inc. Named A Top PR Agency in Texas Lawyer Best of 2022 Survey

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly Edge Legal Marketing), a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of organizations in the legal and accounting industries, was recently named a top three pick for PR/Legal Marketing Team in Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2022 survey.



From startups to global operations, business owners trust the experts at Edge to convey their stories strategically to the legal market, using their knowledge and experience, as well as their strong relationships with members of the media, and event and association stakeholders.

This marks the twelfth year in which ALM’s Texas Lawyer has compiled a list of the best legal vendors serving Austin, Dallas and Houston. Survey participants voted on their favorite providers across an array of categories. The top three ranking companies in each category serve as a go-to-guide for readers. Full results of the survey can be found here.

“Our expertise and experience have assisted in building the awareness and success of some of the top brands in the legal industry,” says Vicki LaBrosse, director of global public relations at Edge Marketing, Inc. “This recognition from the readers of Texas Lawyer confirms that we have earned the continued confidence and trust of our clients, which are the most valued accolades our team could receive!”

The Edge team has been honored with awards from other reputable brands such as The Recorder (California), National Law Journal (Midwest and Washington, DC), MarCom Awards, New Jersey Law Journal, New York Law Journal, and Connecticut Law Tribune (New England).

Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc. states, “Throughout our decades in the industry, the Edge team’s roster of accomplishments is vast and varied. This award confirms to us that our clients appreciate and acknowledge our contributions to their success!”

About Edge Marketing, Inc.

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753