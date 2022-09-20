Access Global Group CEO, Vamsi Bollineni Discusses How to Grow a Salesforce Practice with Talent Hub’s Ben Duncombe
SOUTH LAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salesforce is one of the most rapidly growing CRM tools in the world, with studies projecting that the Salesforce economy will create 9.3 million jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenues by 2026. These new career paths give people many more opportunities to join the Salesforce ecosystem, but knowing where to get started can be a challenge. Earlier this month, Access Global Group CEO and Summit-Level Salesforce implementation expert,Vamsi Bollineni, sat down with Talent Hub’s Salesforce recruitment expert and host, Ben Duncombe, to discuss key insights to growing a Salesforce practice.
Listen to Vamsi Bollineni Discuss How to Grow a Salesforce Practice on Talent Hub
Talent Hub is a podcast dedicated to highlighting prominent and inspirational figures from the global Salesforce Ohana and offers a platform to share their stories. In this episode, Ben Duncombe chats with CEO Vamsi Bollineni about his background and how he came to form a rapidly growing and 5-star rated Salesforce implementation company that is Access Global Group. If you’re interested in gaining a deeper understanding of how businesses can go from partnering with other partners to then going direct-to-customer, this episode will be particularly beneficial for you. Other topics focus on how professionals can align businesses to specific industries, how to build Salesforce products, as well as hiring and retaining staff during a global economic crisis.
For anyone looking to expand their knowledge and understanding of Salesforce, the best place to look for resources is within the Salesforce community itself. Listen to this exclusive episode to learn more about developing your Salesforce practice from the experts themselves.
Listen to Vamsi Bollineni Discuss How to Grow a Salesforce Practice on Talent Hub
About Access Global Group - Located in Southlake, Texas – Access Global Group was founded 15 years ago to help Salesforce users get the most out of their system. AGG is a fully remote company, with offices throughout the United States, Canada and India. This means we aren’t limited to hiring within the confines of a single district or region; we have the ability to add talented individuals to our team based on experience, certifications, and skills from across the globe. This gives our clients access to the most exceptional team overall, not just in their area. Our curated team of Salesforce experts utilize a customer-centric approach to provide intuitive solutions for your organization. Through strategic planning and thoughtful implementations, AGG will work with you to configure your Salesforce system in a way that aligns with your business needs – regardless of industry. With over 250 Salesforce certifications, 500+ Salesforce integrations and more than 1,500 Salesforce projects, we’re confident that we can help find a solution that’s as unique as you are.
5-Star Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Consulting Partners.
Jenna
Listen to Vamsi Bollineni Discuss How to Grow a Salesforce Practice on Talent Hub
Talent Hub is a podcast dedicated to highlighting prominent and inspirational figures from the global Salesforce Ohana and offers a platform to share their stories. In this episode, Ben Duncombe chats with CEO Vamsi Bollineni about his background and how he came to form a rapidly growing and 5-star rated Salesforce implementation company that is Access Global Group. If you’re interested in gaining a deeper understanding of how businesses can go from partnering with other partners to then going direct-to-customer, this episode will be particularly beneficial for you. Other topics focus on how professionals can align businesses to specific industries, how to build Salesforce products, as well as hiring and retaining staff during a global economic crisis.
For anyone looking to expand their knowledge and understanding of Salesforce, the best place to look for resources is within the Salesforce community itself. Listen to this exclusive episode to learn more about developing your Salesforce practice from the experts themselves.
Listen to Vamsi Bollineni Discuss How to Grow a Salesforce Practice on Talent Hub
About Access Global Group - Located in Southlake, Texas – Access Global Group was founded 15 years ago to help Salesforce users get the most out of their system. AGG is a fully remote company, with offices throughout the United States, Canada and India. This means we aren’t limited to hiring within the confines of a single district or region; we have the ability to add talented individuals to our team based on experience, certifications, and skills from across the globe. This gives our clients access to the most exceptional team overall, not just in their area. Our curated team of Salesforce experts utilize a customer-centric approach to provide intuitive solutions for your organization. Through strategic planning and thoughtful implementations, AGG will work with you to configure your Salesforce system in a way that aligns with your business needs – regardless of industry. With over 250 Salesforce certifications, 500+ Salesforce integrations and more than 1,500 Salesforce projects, we’re confident that we can help find a solution that’s as unique as you are.
5-Star Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Consulting Partners.
Jenna
Access Global Group
+1 800.637.9569
info@acsgbl.com