Anti-Air Artillery System Market : Fire Control System, Chassis, Engine Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Air Artillery System Market by Caliber (Small, Medium and Heavy), Range (Short, Medium and Long), and Component (Fire Control System, Chassis, Engine, Gun Turret and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The global anti-air artillery system market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in cross border conflicts. Anti-air artillery systems are weapons designed to attack aircraft, helicopters, or low flying missiles. Such weapon systems have a high rate of fire and are capable of firing shells designed to damage aircraft. Moreover, anti-air artillery guns are also capable of firing at high angles, but are also usually able to hit ground targets in a direct fire role or line-of-sight fire operation. Hence, anti-air artillery systems include target acquisition system, communication system, and command & control system among others to fire accurately at moving high-speed targets mid-air.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Artillery manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to supply chain disruption caused by the government policies to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Defense contractors are facing short term operational issues due to lack of workforce owing to travel restrictions imposed by authorities all over the world to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Artillery gun shell manufacturers are also unable to produce and supply shells to the military agencies owing to the trade restrictions allowing only supply of essentials such as food and safety equipment.

Governments are diverting all financial resources to combat COVID-19 pandemic; hence procurement and deployment of artillery system will be adversely affected.

Travel ban imposed by authorities in the wake of COVID-19 will hamper the testing and development of artillery system due to defense system developer’s reliance on international workforce.

Demand for long range fire support -

Long range artillery cover fire helps the ground forces by neutralizing enemy fire support. Recently, in 2020, Russian Defense Ministry has announced the plans to prepare for acceptance trails of Derivatsiya-PVO 2S38 anti-air artillery gun. According to the plan agreed by the Russian Defense Ministry which deemed necessary to protect brigades of the ground forces from air attacks, the trial is set to begin in early 2021. Derivatsiya-PVO is an antiaircraft self-propelled gun. The 57mm long-range gun is the main weapon of the anti-air artillery weapon system which is capable of shooting down drones and precision weapons. Further, the 57mm automatic gun has a bigger range & fire effectiveness at air targets due to its powerful armor-piercing shells projectiles that can destroy armor and targets behind the walls. Moreover, the gun can destroy not only air targets but also support the infantry with an option of being integrated with warships and boats. Such demand for long range fire support is expected to boost the global anti-air artillery system market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global anti-air artillery system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global anti-air artillery system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global anti-air artillery system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global anti-air artillery system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the anti-air artillery system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the anti-air artillery system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

