Viral Nation Acquires Influencer Analytics Company MediaKits

Global Marketing, Influencer and Talent Agency Begins Strategic Expansion Following C$250M ($198 million) Funding Round with MediaKits Acquisition, Broadens Footprint in Creator Analytics

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viral Nation , the global influencer marketing and technology pioneer, today announced that it has acquired MediaKits , the easiest way for creators to share their analytics. Viral Nation will integrate MediaKits’ data-aggregation abilities with its tech platform to help artists, influencers, athletes, and creators better understand and reach their audiences.



Founded in 2021 by Casey Adams and Kieran O’Brien, MediaKits enables social media influencers, athletes, and other creators to build cross-platform digital resumes with real-time data to drive monetization. The Los Angeles-based startup provides the market with a powerful solution for reporting data and analytics critical to brand relationships, sponsorships, and other revenue opportunities. Casey and Kieran will join the Viral Nation team as Director, Partnerships VN+ and Director, Product Media Kits, respectively.

“The powerful addition of MediaKits’ analytics capabilities to our platform bolsters Viral Nation’s ongoing ability to bring to market the most robust, cutting-edge suite of products and services for influencers, athletes, and brands,” said Viral Nation’s Chief Executive Officer, Joe Gagliese. “We have been incredibly impressed by the work that MediaKits has done in such a short amount of time, and this acquisition takes us another step further in our mission to revolutionize technology for the creator economy.”

Recognized as the world’s first influencer talent agency, Viral Nation is a powerful force in today’s creator economy. Based in Toronto, Canada, the company provides industry leading technologies, data, and elevated brand experiences to drive monetization and success for its clients. It also offers a range of top-tier services, including digital strategy, creative and social media marketing, influencer talent management, and more. The MediaKits acquisition follows Viral Nation’s recent $250M CAD investment from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge and Maverix Capital. The move is the first step in the global agency’s further expansion and strategic M&A.

“MediaKits acquisition by Viral Nation demonstrates the continued viability and strength of the creator economy as well as both the vision and leadership of Kieran and Casey in building the MediaKits platform,” added Aristotle Loumis, Chairman of the Board of MediaKits. “The move joins other deal flow in the market that bolsters the potential for business in the category and the demand for big data.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is effective immediately.

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation is a new media innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes full-service creative agency, VN Marketing; creator and athlete-influencer management agencies, VN Talent and VN Sports; and technology division, VN Tech.

With representation in eight countries and the industry's largest influencer network, our diverse, multidisciplinary teams are proud to fuel growth for the world's leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Baidu, Campbells, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, eOne, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tencent, TJX, Uber, and Warner Brothers. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com .

Instagram: @ViralNation

Twitter: @ViralNationInc

LinkedIn: Viral Nation Inc.

About MediaKits

Founded in 2021 by twenty-two year old entrepreneurs Casey Adams and Kieran O’Brien, MediaKits provides a simple and easy to use platform for influencers, athletes, artists, and other creators to create a custom media kit online with real-time data and analytics. For more information, visit www.mediakits.com .

Instagram: @mediakits

Twitter: @mediakits

LinkedIn: MediaKits