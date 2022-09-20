Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,256 in the last 365 days.

TruChoice's SPD Team Helps Financial Professionals Excel

The Specialized Products Division provides assistance in navigating the fastest-growing segment of the annuity space, registered index-linked annuities (RILAs)

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, is enhancing their Specialized Products Division (SPD) to help qualified financial professionals and broker-dealer networks better navigate the ever-growing suite of registered index-linked annuities (RILAs).

"Our dedicated RILA wholesaling team provides powerful RILA support and solutions so you can deliver precise, informed recommendations to your clients," said Steve Bates, senior VP of sales development at TruChoice. "With RILAs maintaining their two-year run as the fastest-growing segment of the annuity space, TruChoice remains committed to staying at the forefront of this quickly evolving marketplace."

In addition to the dedicated wholesaling team of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)-registered, insurance-licensed professionals offering solutions from top industry carriers, financial professionals have access to innovative tools and resources, including a suite of consumer marketing platforms, multimedia sales tools, lead generation programs, and access to consultative marketing specialists. The latest enhancements to the available support options include a newly redesigned website and a FINRA-reviewed animated consumer video that can help explain the benefits of RILAs to clients and prospects.

"We're excited to release our newest animated video for distribution," said Scott Wheeler, chief marketing officer at TruChoice. "Our previous animated video offerings have been popular, as evidenced by the hundreds of videos we have customized with logos and company information. Our goal is to provide effective tools to financial professionals to help them better serve their clients."

For more information on TruChoice's SPD, visit www.truchoicespecialized.com or email solutions@tcspecialized.com. To learn more about TruChoice, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com, or call 800.237.0263. TruChoice Financial can also be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

TruChoice Media Contact:
Chris Cowan
678.718.1951
mediarelations@truchoicefinancial.com

Related Images






Image 1: TruChoice Financial Group, LLC



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


TruChoice Financial Group, LLC

TruChoice Financial Group, LLC

You just read:

TruChoice's SPD Team Helps Financial Professionals Excel

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.