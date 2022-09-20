Submit Release
Supreme Court chooses law clerks for 2023-2024 term

The North Dakota Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following individuals who have been selected to serve a one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court for the 2023-2024 term beginning August 1, 2023. 

Orrin Burch of Mandan, North Dakota, received a B.A. in History and Philosophy from the University of Mary. Mr. Burch is expected to receive his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2023. 

Haley Finch of Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, received a B.A. in Criminology and a Minor in Psychology. Ms. Finch is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2023.

Dixie Holland of Grand Forks, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Criminal Justice and a B.A. in International Studies. Ms. Holland is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2023.

Casey Orvedal of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.B.A. in Business Economics and a Minor in Political Science. Mr. Orvedal is expected to receive his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2023.

Charles Steinberger of Kenmare, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Agriculture Business and a Minor in Accounting and Economics. Mr. Steinberger is expected to receive his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in December 2022.

 

