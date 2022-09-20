Canada Post Community Foundation ramps up 2022 campaign, rolls out grants to improve the lives of Canadian children

101 groups receive $1.3 million in funding as in-store campaign and new stamp launched to meet growing needs across the country

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - As the Canada Post Community Foundation launches its 2022 fundraising campaign, 101 organizations across the country have been informed they will receive much-needed funding to support their efforts to improve the lives of Canadian children and youth.

Support for grassroots organizations and Indigenous youth

A total of $1.3 million in grants has been awarded for this year. The recipients include grassroots organizations from every province and territory. This year represents the first Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant, which is going to the Northern Nishnawbe Education Council in Sioux Lookout, Ontario, to support its goal to create stronger bonds, relationships and understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people across Northern Ontario.

Canada Post is committed to fostering reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, including through funding of community programs that support Indigenous children and youth. All 2022 grant recipients are listed on the Canada Post Community Foundation website.

In-store campaign launched with special stamp to raise funds for next year

Faced with a growing number of applications each year, the Foundation raises money through customer donations in post offices, employee payroll deduction and sale of a special annual stamp. This year's stamp, issued on September 19, will raise funds for distribution in 2023 and is available for purchase. Stamp booklets can be purchased and donations made at local post offices, with funds going to organizations that operate in the province or territory in which they are raised.

$12.3 million for 1,100 initiatives since 2012

Established in 2012, the Foundation is a registered charity that operates at arm's length from Canada Post. It has granted more than $12.3 million to 1,100 initiatives for children and youth nationwide, including literacy and language programs; youth outreach services; projects that support Indigenous youth; gender and sexual diversity programs; arts and recreation projects; special education programs; childhood health programs; anti-bullying initiatives; mentoring programs and many others. Every dollar raised by the Foundation is granted to children's charities and community organizations across Canada.

About the stamp issue

The 2022 stamp for the Canada Post Community Foundation was designed by Joanna Todd of Chad Roberts Design. There's something magical about treehouses. They inspire imagination, offer a place for make-believe play and provide a setting in which to dream. Creating spaces for children – literal, virtual and figurative – is of vital importance. That's why the Canada Post Community Foundation exists.

This design was selected by Canada Post frontline retail employees. The stamp is available at Canada Post outlets across the country and online at canadapost.ca/shop. Follow these links for high-resolution images.

About the Foundation

The Canada Post Community Foundation provides grants to Canadian schools, charities and organizations in an effort to make a difference in the lives of children across the country. It supports the small, underfunded projects that often go unnoticed, from coast to coast to coast. Through its grassroots, community-based approach, the Foundation plays a critical role in helping Canada Post achieve its purpose, A Stronger Canada – Delivered.

To donate to the Canada Post Community Foundation, purchase a booklet of stamps at a local post office or visit canadapost.ca/community.

