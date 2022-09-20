PKF Investment Banking Closes Majority Sale of Technical Traffic Consultants

Transaction reinforces M&A advisory team's comprehensive service model and industry-leading expertise

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF Investment Banking (PKFIB), the investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, announced today the sale of its client's majority ownership in Technical Traffic Consultants Corporation. The majority stake in Technical Traffic Consultants, a premier provider of freight preaudit, payment and business intelligence services, was sold to Jim Parker and David O'Quinn. The transaction underscores PKFIB professionals' demonstrated history of advising and executing over 200 successful deals throughout their careers, all of which have achieved favorable outcomes and optimum value for clients.

"The PKFIB team provided invaluable experience and continuous support throughout our entire engagement, and their collaboration proved indispensable to the ultimate success of this deal," said John Mecchella, President and Co-Owner of Technical Traffic Consultants. "Among other insights, the M&A expertise they shared aided us tremendously in obtaining optimal terms and closing the deal in a timely fashion."

Founded in 1973 and based in Congers, New York, Technical Traffic Consultants' past is rooted in strong audit principles, while its future is centered on a commitment to continuous improvement and data analytics. The company provides its global partners with a holistic suite of services, including freight preaudit and payment, expense allocation, data integration, reporting and data transmission, financial analysis, logistics support and consulting, and transportation law. It aims to bring to all engagements a strong reliance on customization, attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy.

"We're delighted to see this transaction come to a favorable conclusion for all parties involved, and we're proud to have played a leading role in establishing the next chapter of Technical Traffic Consultant's history," said Robert F. Murphy, Senior Managing Director of PKF Investment Banking. "Once again, our team's customized execution and comprehensive expertise allowed us to exceed expectations and remain a pivotal partner to our client."

About PKF Investment Banking

PKF O'Connor Davies Capital, LLC (DBA PKF Investment Banking) is the investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies. Whether a business owner is ready to sell the company or seeking growth through acquisition, our investment banking team is committed and credentialed to help owners achieve their objectives. PKF Investment Banking provides guidance through every step of the process and brings the expertise to enhance certainty to close – while always staying focused on maximizing the value derived from the transaction.

With deep expertise in and a dedicated focus on the lower middle market, the PKFIB team has completed over 200 M&A transactions in North America, including many complex cross-border deals. The firm has extensive experience partnering with business owners across a range of industries, with completed transactions in the distribution, manufacturing, business services, consumer services, IT, healthcare, staffing and consumer products markets, among others. For more information, visit http://www.pkfib.com.

Securities-related transactions are processed through an unaffiliated broker-dealer, Burch & Company, Inc.

About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 18 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC and expanded its footprint in the New England market. The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India. PKF O'Connor Davies is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost-effectiveness.

Media Contact

