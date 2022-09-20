Governor Murphy Visits Expanding New Jersey-Based Tech Company Lotto.Com

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy visited Lotto.com’s headquarters in Jersey City, NJ for a private tour of the company’s operations and to address Lotto.com’s employees. The tech company developed the first digital platform for ordering lottery tickets on any device, with no app download or deposit required. Lotto.com continues to add high tech jobs in New Jersey and provides an easy way for New Jersey residents to order lottery tickets from anywhere in the state at any time.



“Lotto.com is exactly the sort of company that is in the crosshairs of our economic development aspirations,” Governor Murphy said when addressing the Lotto.com staff. “You are exactly the kind of company that we are relentlessly focused on getting here, birthing here, and growing here.”

“It was an honor to have Governor Murphy visit Lotto.com’s headquarters in Jersey City,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “Governor Murphy helped make the dream of Lotto.com become a reality. Lotto.com opened its first office during the pandemic in June of 2020. Since then we have grown from 4 employees to almost 100 nationwide, the vast majority of which are based in the Garden State. Lotto.com is grateful for Governor Murphy’s leadership and support of the New Jersey business community, especially during those challenging times. We look forward to continuing to grow in New Jersey and beyond over the coming years.”

Lotto.com launched its online operations in New Jersey in June 2021. This growth didn’t stop there … the digital platform has already expanded into three new states this year - New York, Texas and Colorado - allowing players in these states an easy, safe and secure way to order tickets for their favorite lottery games.

The Governor’s visit also comes on the heels of Lotto.com’s launch of a national advertising campaign titled “Welcome to WINever™,” which can be seen on TV, out-of-home, social media and more in New Jersey, New York and beyond.

To access information about previous and future lottery draws, please visit nj.lotto.com , ny.lotto.com , co.lotto.com and tx.lotto.com . Be sure to follow Lotto.com on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news and trends.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering lottery tickets on any device, requiring no app download or deposit. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to play, the platform enables players to order official state lottery tickets by picking their lucky numbers manually or using our Quick Pick lucky number generator. As a registered and licensed lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs including education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in New Jersey, New York, Colorado and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

