The International Hospitality Institute Names Paul Miller, Questex’s CEO, One of the 100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, announces Paul Miller, CEO, has been named to the International Hospitality Institute's 100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality list.



Questex is the only event and information services company to offer a portfolio that includes hospitality, hotel real estate investment and interconnected businesses in the wellness and travel markets such as hotel investment and operations, restaurants and bars, travel, gyms, salons, spas and healthcare. As a trusted partner in the Hospitality industry, Questex’s experience, proprietary data and deep relationships across the ecosystem – from investors, owners, developers, advisors, c-suite, decision makers and industry partners – allows buyers to conduct business with unprecedented ease, effectiveness and speed.



Miller is nominated along with the who’s who in the hospitality industry from Gordon Ramsey, Wolfgang Puck, David Marriot, Chairman of Marriott, Roger Dow president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, William “Chip” Rogers, president and CEO of the AHLA and others. Miller said, “This honor recognizes the Questex Hospitality team as the trusted advisor to the global hospitality industry and demonstrates that we put our customers at the center of everything we do.”

Alexi Khajavi, Questex Group President, who manages the Hospitality portfolio, added, “It is gratifying to be recognized as an industry mover who is making a difference in this dynamic and growing industry. Many of the individuals on the International Hospitality Institute’s list serve as advisors to our events and content. We look forward to growing and continuing to operate as a driver in the hospitality industry.”

Questex’s prominence within the hospitality real estate investment sector is led by its International Hospitality Investment Forum event, which connects capital with real estate and operators annually in Berlin, Germany and The Annual Hotel Conference where leading minds of UK hospitality unite. Spanning the supply chain the Hotec events bring together global senior executives of hotel chains, purchasing companies and interior and architectural design in curated buyer/seller events and The Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum is designed to help attendees experience opportunities in leisure hospitality in Europe. Questex also delivers deep content expertise from the leading content platforms of Hotel Management covering hotel development, operations, design, technology and brand strategies and Hospitality Insights, which is created for hospitality investors, developers and consultants identifying prospects and opportunities.

In addition, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex are collaborating to launch “The Hospitality Show,” an innovative new hospitality event to bring together industry leaders and procurement specialists from across the hospitality spectrum. The three-day event will offer education through thought-provoking insights from expert speakers, an exhibit hall to discover and evaluate new products and solutions, personalized business matchmaking as well as a host of other networking opportunities.

The International Hospitality Institute is a global advocacy, training, and standards organization for the hospitality industry. The Institute is the only organization representing all stakeholders in the global hospitality industry including hotels, resorts, restaurants, casinos, clubs, senior living centers, retirement communities, spas, bed and breakfasts, peer-to-peer lodging, cruise ships, theme parks, hospitality schools, hospitality students, hotel management companies, REITS, airlines, event planners, transportation companies, entertainment companies, and industry vendors and partners.

The International Hospitality Institute’s 2022 Global 100 in Hospitality list was included in the August 2022 edition of the Global Hospitality Magazine.

