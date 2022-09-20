Concept3D Acquires Localist to Deliver Elevated Online Experiences for Universities

The virtual experience software company expands presence in the higher ed space by adding campus event platform to its suite of solutions

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Concept3D, the leader in location-driven virtual experiences, announced the acquisition of Localist, the leading event calendar platform for higher education communities. With the platform integration, universities will have the ability to create an elevated, university-branded experience for student events, interactive mapping, virtual tours, and more within one, centralized platform.

"Localist and Concept3D have a shared belief that events and in-person connections are key to building community, ultimately making a student experience better the first day they step onto campus," said Gordon Boyes, CEO of Concept3D. "By bringing our solutions together, combining people, community, and location, users can easily connect, driving engagement and fostering togetherness."

Finding success through long-term partnering, the acquisition is a natural progression for both companies. The combined platforms give university administrators the reassurance of a secure, compliant service, while giving the end user a branded, holistic experience. Currently, Concept3D serves over 70% of the top 100 schools in the nation with nearly 1,000 active customer implementations.

"In our time working together, we developed a close relationship with Concept3D," said Mykel Nahorniak, CEO of Localist. "Combining forces was a no-brainer - it was a natural fit across the board."

"As leaders, Mykel and I built companies focused on gold standard solutions, living to our team values, and an obsession with the customer," adds Boyes. "By combining services, our customers will increase their event capabilities. We are excited to help create deeper communities with our clients and expand the types of customers who benefit from our platform."

Concept3D's expanded portfolio of software solutions helps institutions create powerful online experiences with interactive media, virtual reality, events and maps. Concept3D can bring any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format. Some of Concept3D's solutions include:

Event creation, coordination, registration, ticketing, and promotion

Interactive Maps & Wayfinding

360 Degree Tours & Hotspots

Robust CMS, Dedicated Client Success & Creative services

As part of this next stage of Concept3D's growth, the company has partnered with Level Structured Capital, an affiliated fund of Level Equity, a New York private investment firm focused on providing capital to software companies.

"We are excited to partner with Concept3D, Gordon, and Mykal to provide capital for this acquisition as the company enters its next phase of growth," said Barry Osherow, Partner at Level Equity.

To learn more about Concept3D, visit www.concept3D.com

About Concept3D

Concept3D provides market-leading software solutions for location-driven virtual experiences that engage audiences and centralize events into one fully-branded calendar. Serving the higher education community for over 15 years, Concept3D is used by over 70% of the top 100 universities. Concept3D allows administrators to bring their campus to life with visually stunning experiences that improve campus communications, recruitment, and navigation while engaging current and potential students. Concept3D clients include more than 600 universities and colleges, live events, destinations, and sporting venues. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com.

