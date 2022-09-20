Core Bank's New Sarpy County Location Opens

/EIN News/ -- PAPILLION, Neb., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Bank puts you at the core at our new full-service banking and mortgage center located at Granite Falls near 114th Street and Highway 370 in Papillion, NE. This newest location opened on Sept. 1 after work on the 3,500 square feet location began in late fall of 2021 by DBSI, Inc., the Design-Build firm with Graham Construction as the General Contractor on the project.

John Sorrell, President and CEO of Core Bank says, "We are excited to be expanding our footprint with the new Granite Falls location in the Papillion-La Vista area. We are committed to the Sarpy County community and strive to be the local bank that is running ahead of the pack, creating better options for our community."

David Hartman, Senior Vice President, Real Estate shares, "Having a full-service location in the Papillion area will increase the mortgage team's impact in Sarpy County by providing a quick and simple process for future and current homeowners. We are proud to have been successful with assisting customers in Bellevue."

Like Core Bank's Headquarters, the Granite Falls office will not have the traditional Drive-thru concept, though this location will be the first to have an ITM (Interactive Teller Machine). ITMs will allow our customers to maintain a convenient face-to-face experience with our Virtual Center for extended office business hours.

"We want to create partnerships with our customers by being alongside each other instead of having just transactions with traditional teller lines," said Bart Protzman, Director Retail & Bank Operations.

The office space includes three meeting rooms in the lobby, offices for the mortgage team and an open workspace for the support staff. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm and Saturdays 9:00am-noon.

Contact Information:

Tami Matousek

Brand Creative Director

tmatousek@corebank.com

402-898-3328



