LeeZed presence in the annual Foster City Summer Days event
Leezed, an online marketplace for renting/borrowing/lending household items in your neighborhood.
I had the chance to visit LeeZed booth during Foster City summer days and I was super impressed. A perfect solution to reduce waste!!”FOSTER CITY, CA, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leezed team was present for the annual Foster City Summer Days event on August 20th and 21st, 2022. They presented the mobile and web platform that helps households to upload unused items for renting (borrowing or lending). The utility of LeeZed was easily understood and a big percentage of the visitors downloaded the app and signed up immediately. Since the event, LeeZed has seen a steady stream of activity on the platform.
— Richa Awasthi, Mayor Foster City
Among the visitors to the booth was Richa Awasthi, the Mayor of Foster City. Here is what she had to say, “I had the chance to visit LeeZed booth during Foster City summer days and I was super impressed. A perfect solution to reduce waste!!”
LeeZed platform provides a very easy way to monetize and get some value out of rarely used items in one’s home by providing an earth-friendly way to rent among your neighbors, increasing utilization and reducing the burden of ownership of less frequently used items. The LeeZed platform has functionality for:
- Lenders to upload their items for rent as well as suggested rental prices on the platform
- Borrowers to browse, search and request to rent an article
- Lenders to get notified and approve or reject any requests
- Lenders and Borrowers to be able to chat, coordinate and take the rental transaction through
To keep costs down for the users, for now, LeeZed does not support online payments, but encourages lenders and borrowers to figure out a mode of payment. Leezed does not charge any commissions. LeeZed is a free app, that can be downloaded from App Store or Play store or is available on the web at www.leezed.com.
About LeeZed: LeeZed (pronounced: lēsd) is an online marketplace where one can rent/borrow/lend household items in your neighborhood. It ushers the shared economy in a real way at the community level. As opposed to buying, you not only can save money but also help reduce landfill and pollution. LeeZed’s mission is “Let's save the earth one rental at a time.”
Sanjay Iyengar, Anil Singh
Leezed Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other