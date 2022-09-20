Enjinstarter Hosts The Sandbox's Mini Summit in Singapore as Part of Web3 Matters Event

The world's largest metaverse, with a market cap of US$4B, the company will use the summit to discuss the future of both The Sandbox and the metaverse concept itself. The summit will also feature the launch of Smobler Studios' Metaverse for Good initiative. Yat Siu, co-founder of The Sandbox's parent company Animoca Brands, will be speaking at the same industry conference.

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has confirmed that it will host its first official summit in Singapore as part of the Web3 Matters event presented by Enjinstarter for industry conference All That Matters on Sept. 26 at *SCAPE.

"Understanding the metaverse is a must for established brands and Web2 businesses looking to integrate Web3, and Sandbox is a voice that needs to be listened to on matters Web3 and metaverse," said Prakash Somosundram, co-founder and CEO of Enjinstarter.

The summit will also play host to the launch of Metaverse for Good, an initiative by metaverse architecture firm Smobler Studios and a consortium of partners including Enjinstarter, Octava Foundation, a grant maker and Aventis Graduate School that recently launched its metaverse campus on The Sandbox. The Sandbox recently announced a US$1.2 million seed-round investment in Smobler Studios. Dr. Loretta Chen, co-founder of Smobler Studios, will be present to launch Metaverse for Good.

The Sandbox recently announced a partnership with DBS, Singapore's largest bank. DBS will purchase digital real estate in The Sandbox metaverse and use it to showcase its sustainability initiatives. Previously, it was announced that The Sandbox's parent company Animoca Brands had raised US$110 million from Temasek Holdings, a Singapore state-backed investment fund.

"Efforts such as Enjinstarter's Web3 Matters event and the launch of Metaverse for Good demonstrates the global importance of Singapore in enabling innovation to take place in the metaverse and helping established local and global brands find their footing in a new world," says George Wong, The Sandbox's head of Singapore and Malaysia. "We consider this Sandbox Mini Summit a significant milestone as we continue to bridge Web2 and Web3, with The Sandbox as a platform for innovation and engagement."

The Sandbox is an open-world online ecosystem that allows users to own and earn from their digital identities and creations. With over two million registered users and a large number of partners — including the Dubai Government, Standard Chartered Bank, Renault, and Time Magazine — The Sandbox has established itself as the world's leading metaverse platform.

"We need to bridge the worlds of Web2 and Web3 and embrace the opportunities that come along with the inevitable shift to Web3. We are thankful to Enjinstarter and The Sandbox for hosting its inaugural summit at Web3 Matters," said Jasper Donat, CEO of Branded, the company behind All That Matters.

