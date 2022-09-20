EXPERIENCE THE INCREDIBLE ENERGY THAT MAKES SCOTT’S PROTEIN BALLS AT EXPO EAST
The sweet flavor profile of Scott’s Protein Balls makes it hard to believe the plant-based recipe is packed with organic superfoodsLONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As seen on “Good Morning America,” Scott’s Protein Balls have an irresistibly sweet flavor and an even sweeter story. A newer face in the health food scene, Scott’s Protein Balls are being touted as one of the tastiest protein ball snacks with flavors so fun it’s hard to believe the nutrition labels. As the family-owned company gears up for Expo East in Philadelphia Sept. 28 – Oct. 1, they’re getting ready to share the love with an exciting, energizing and yoga-friendly snacking experience at booth 4071.
Scott’s Protein Balls is a husband-and-wife-run business that started in their very own kitchen when Lori was recovering from breast cancer. As Lori shifted her dietary habits, due to her nutritionist’s recommendation that she give up protein bars to more healthful, pure ingredients, she kept running into dead-ends in the protein snack department. She couldn’t find a product that was appetizing without it having additives, soy or added sugars that compromised her new health goals. Experimenting with some homemade recipes he found online, Scott began working in the kitchen until he perfected a recipe with mostly organic superfoods and enough protein to fuel Lori up while taking the taste buds on a dessert-like journey.
First, Lori loved the product, then their family, friends and local businesses. Now, the accidental entrepreneurs running Scott’s Protein Balls are fast ascending as a beloved ready-made item in the refrigerated aisle.
About the protein balls
Scott’s Protein Balls come in six flavors – bestselling Peanut Butter Cacao, Brownie Batter, Java Peanut Butter, Confetti, Mint Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle. They are made with plant-based ingredients and are free of allergens like dairy, soy and gluten, and have no preservatives or chemical additives. Despite having an irresistibly sweet and sometimes salty taste, each package of four balls has low sugar (0-2 grams per ball) and is low-carb, low calorie and filled with protein. Every flavor boasts mostly organic superfoods, including chia seeds, ground flaxseed, whole grain oats or oat flour, agave and protein powder, plus, peanut butter or almond butter.
A small business supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
While Lori overcame her breast cancer and changed her lifestyle, her mission to improve people’s health doesn’t stop at crafting snacks with the best ingredients possible. Scott’s Protein Balls is a proud partner of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and donates 1% of all sales to the organization – supporting research and awareness, one bite at a time.
