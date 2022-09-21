Ronn Torossian On How Media Relations Can Help Businesses

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, PR Executive, companies that want to build a positive reputation with their target audience and create a trusting relationship with them need to start investing in media relations; this is because media relations are one of the most effective ways that companies can develop a positive public reputation. No matter how great a business claims to be in its own promotional efforts, the consumers are a lot more likely to trust those claims if they're coming from a credible third party. In fact, a company can invest in all kinds of marketing campaigns, and they are likely to have worse results compared to a solid media relations strategy that generates positive media coverage and is relevant to the target audience.

Lead Generation

Ronn Torossian adds that one of the ways that companies can grow and achieve more success is by expanding their customer base, and the best way to do that is through lead generation. Now, while there are plenty of different strategies that companies can use in their lead generation efforts, one of the most effective is through a media relations campaign. After all, one of the main goals of any sort of media relations campaign is for a company to reach more people and generate more leads through positive media coverage. Getting more people interested in a business and its solutions and incentivizing them to make a purchase, or even donate, are goals that can be achieved through lead generation. However, for a company to truly figure out whether its media relations strategy is working, it needs to measure the performance of its campaign to see if there's a direct connection between the media coverage that the company has managed to generate from its media relations efforts and its bottom line.

TV Spots

It's important for companies to remember that media relations strategies aren't all about securing spots in the written press - they can be about getting the company to secure spots on radio, podcasts, or TV. In fact, companies can potentially get even more benefits if they regularly start appearing on national or on local broadcast platforms that are followed by many people. One of the best ways for a company to achieve that is by having the company's spokesperson appear as a talking head during panel discussions on various relevant TV channels and shows. This also helps position the company as an industry expert, while indirectly promoting the company and its solutions and potentially reaching millions of people.