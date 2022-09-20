Data Discovery Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to discover sensitive structured and unstructured data is a key factor driving global data discovery market revenue growth

Growth – at a CAGR of 15.6%, Market Trends – High concentration of enterprises, early adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and large investments in cloud-based solutions in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data discovery market size is expected to reach USD 30.35 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady data discovery market revenue growth can be attributed to need to discover sensitive structured and unstructured data. Knowing customers data has much commercial importance as consumers are critical to modern digital businesses. Companies invest a lot of time trying to understand their consumers, first through Master Data Management (MDM) technology and to more recently using sophisticated big data analytics. However, as businesses increase the number of digital touch points beyond the desktop web and include smart devices, wearables, AI assistants, and IoT, previous approaches for centralizing data and combining knowledge become less viable. Currently, data ‘seeps’ through structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data repositories with ease. It also spreads across data centers and cloud, big data, data lakes, and numerous other internal and external applications. There is customer data everywhere, encoded in a variety of methods and languages. Hence, data discovery is necessary to find such data.

Emergen Research has published a new market research report titled Global Data Discovery Market Forecast to 2030 comprising statistical data represented in tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures to aid in easy understanding of the market. The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides a futuristic perspective about the market trends, growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 28 June 2022, BigID, which is a leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, announced that they have joined the HPE GreenLake Marketplace, which is a curated ecosystem of partners that enables customers to easily deploy software on the HPE GreenLake platform. A strategic investor in BigID through Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, HPE's continued collaboration with BigID unlocks more value and brings more insight to enterprise data than ever before.

Services segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of data discovery services. Enterprise data which is housed in various devices and storage systems is accessible to employees, business partners, and clients. Data must be identified and categorized for every company in order to secure it and derive valuable insights. Enterprises can identify who has access to and where data is located with the aid of data detection, as well as to identify which data is transmitted, how it is done, and over what channels. In addition, data can be used to classify data manually or automatically, identify sensitive data, categorize it, and keep track of sets. It can also be used to display datasets and the applications that use them, perform risk management, and evaluate compliance. It can also be used to adhere to guidelines to manage and safeguard data in accordance with the situation, and for reducing the likelihood of data migrations.

The on-premises segment is expected to account for relatively larger revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increased adoption due to highly secure data encryption, complete data visibility, and control feature. Businesses do not want private information they handle to be accessible by unauthorized individuals or persons. On-premises solutions helps to avoid this possibility. Organizations are responsible for selecting who gets access to and who does not in their own data infrastructure, which they own. When selecting a cloud vendor, organizations are required to sign a lengthy contract. Occasionally, a single agreement binds a company for 10, 15, or even more years. When using on-premise solutions, this is not the case. Companies can change to a different infrastructure whenever required and are completely independent. On-premises software can help a corporation become more adaptive as well.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., MicroStrategy, Micro Focus, and Thales.

Emergen Research has segmented the global data discovery market on the basis of component, deployment mode, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

On-Premises

Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunications & Information Technology

Transportation & Logistics

Other Verticals

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Data Discovery market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Data Discovery market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Data Discovery market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Data Discovery market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Data Discovery Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Thank you for reading our report.

Data Discovery Market Size Worth USD 30.35 Billion in 2030