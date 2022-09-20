Emergency Lighting Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Demand & Trend Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of emergency lighting on exit signs in commercial and residential buildings is a key factor driving emergency lighting market revenue growth

Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.31%, Market Trends – Rapid advancements in emergency lighting systems and use of emergency LED lighting solutions for exits and pathway illumination” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global emergency lighting market size reached USD 5.97 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of residential and commercial construction projects and expanding hospitality industry infrastructure are key factors driving market revenue growth. Emergency lighting is used in various commercial, industrial, and residential buildings and infrastructure, including offices, hospitals, museums, stadiums, academic institutions, and movie theaters among others to provide light in case the primary lighting system or facilities fail or are compromised. Fire exits, walking egresses, and emergency doors are illuminated using these lights to ensure sufficient light and possibility of identifying routes towards safety or exits and to facilitate safe passage during emergencies and during need for evacuation of inhabitants, patients and healthcare staff, and visitors or guests, depending on the location or place. A number of countries have regulations in place with regard to installation of emergency lighting systems and periodic maintenance in order to ensure appropriate safety measures.

The latest report titled ‘Global Emergency Lighting Market,’ published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Emergency Lighting industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Emergency Lighting market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Emergency Lighting market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Significant innovations in LEDs have resulted in increasing adoption of light diodes in normal illumination as well as for emergency lights. Low voltage operation, lesser electricity consumption compared to other light technology types, long lifecycle, and ability to operate in varying temperatures are some of the key factors increasing preference for LED-based lighting solutions, including for emergency lights.

Central power system segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Centrally-powered battery systems deliver power through fire-resistant cables and are extensively used in commercial buildings such as hospitals and offices. These can be either maintained or non-maintained, based on where the lights are used. Fire exits and other emergency signs, for instance, have maintained fixtures for continuous illumination.

Emergency lighting market in Europe is expected to register moderate revenue growth rate between 2022 and 2030. Robust presence of major companies in the market and rapid advancements in lighting products in the region are factors supporting market revenue growth. For instance, Hochiki Europe Ltd., which is a fire alarm and life safety solutions providing company based in the U.K., has integrated fire alarm devices with emergency lighting in the FIREscape+ range of products. According to British Standards (BS 5266:1 2016), residential house owners are strongly advised to install fire alarms and emergency escape lightings for easy evacuation in case of any event that requires evacuation. Increasing number of residential construction projects and stringent regulations are projected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region between 2022 and 2030.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Emergency Lighting market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Emergency Lighting industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Emergency Lighting market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Panasonic, OSRAM GmbH, Schneider Electric, Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Orient Electric Limited, Energy Focus, Inc., and Nichia Corporation

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented global emergency lighting market on the basis of power system, component, lighting type, end-use, and region:

Power System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Central Power System

Hybrid Power System

Self-Contained Power System

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Lights and Luminaries

Control Systems

Others

Software

Services

Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Fluorescent Lighting

Incandescent

Induction

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Emergency Lighting market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Emergency Lighting market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Emergency Lighting market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

