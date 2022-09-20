Blockchain in Healthcare Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Region by Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global blockchain in healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 5,798.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The blockchain

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blockchain in healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 5,798.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The blockchain in healthcare is observing a high growth rate attributable to its rising application in supply chain management (SCM), clinical data exchange & interoperability, and claims adjustment & billing management, among others. Several hospitals and organizations are implementing the blockchain technology to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Moreover, there is an increase in the supply of counterfeit drugs, and this issue can be restrained by adopting the blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. Initiatives are being taken by the government across the globe to tackle the situation.

Growing incidences of healthcare data breaches are a significant factor in driving the blockchain in healthcare market growth. Data breaches may lead to a loss of USD 380.0/ exposed record to the healthcare establishments; however, the existing systems are prone to various kinds of attacks. Patient records are vital to cybercriminals seeking comprehensive identity data, which results in safeguarding electronic health records and related personal information primary importance in the healthcare sector. Evolving blockchain technology has the potential to overcome the challenges faced by the healthcare institutions with solutions such as decentralized storage, smart contracts, and cryptography, to enhance data protection while upholding precision and averting unauthorized access.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report Sample@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/62

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

By type, permissioned blockchain is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Permissioned blockchain is a private system and offers faster processing of transactions, better privacy, and enhanced security. These developed and deployed for specific organizational demands. A growing requirement to give restricted access is causative of the market growth.

By application, claims adjudication and billing is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 64.9% in the forecast period. It assists healthcare settings to manage duplication process and inappropriate filing. Moreover, it improves and assists in the management of accidental billing faults and uncertain transactions. Thus, it helps in improving the transparency, efficiency, and fast processing of claims.

By end-users, the pharmaceutical companies dominated the blockchain in healthcare market in 2019. The increasing threat of data theft by hackers and rising incidences of counterfeit drugs are among the significant factors encouraging companies to adopt the blockchain technology.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 66.3% in the forecast period attributed to a growing acceptance of IT solutions such as electronic health records, development of healthcare infrastructure, and a surging necessity for exchanging patients’’ information.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma, among others.

To obtain all-inclusive information, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-healthcare-market

Furthermore, the report divides the Blockchain in Healthcare market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain in healthcare market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permissioned/Private Blockchain

Permissionless/Public Blockchain

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjustment & Billing Management

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/62

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Reasons to Buy This Blockchain in Healthcare Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/62

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Peritoneal Dialysis Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peritoneal-dialysis-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-73-billion-in-2027-technological-advancements-in-peritoneal-dialysis-cyclers-and-cost-effectiveness-of-the-treatment-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-816191942.html

Automotive Actuators Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-actuators-market-size-to-reach-usd-41-09-billion-in-2027-increasing-demand-for-luxury-cars-with-advanced-systems-and-in-car-comfort-features-are-key-factors-fueling-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-833042297.html

Radiotherapy Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/radiotherapy-market-size-to-reach-usd-7-65-billion-in-2027-increasing-global-incidence-of-cancer-rising-use-of-radiotherapy-in-combination-with-other-treatment-approaches-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-818498509.html

Medical Supplies Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-supplies-market-size-worth-usd-180-89-billion-by-2027-growing-prevalence-of-chronic-diseases-and-stringent-safety-norms-at-workplaces-is-driving-the-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-889143276.html

Dental 3D Printing Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dental-3d-printing-market-size-to-reach-usd-12-46-billion-in-2028-rising-demand-for-personalized-cosmetic-dental-care-is-a-significant-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-889061010.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade