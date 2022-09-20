Global Biostimulants Market Analysis Report : A USD 9.25 Billion Market by 2030 - Rising Demand for Organic Products

Emergen Research Logo

Limited entry barriers resulting in the entry of players of different tiers is a key factor driving biostimulants market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.28 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biostimulants market size reached USD 3.28 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in biostimulant production are an important factor driving market revenue growth. Manufacturers have the chance to develop innovative brands within biostimulant categories because of technological advancements in the industry. The use of biostimulants as stimulators of plant growth is gaining momentum in the agricultural sector. Initially, only high-value crops like ornamentals and plantation crops were treated with biostimulants, in addition to vegetable and fruit crops. As a complement to fertilizers, they are now deployed to stimulate the absorption of nutrients by conventional food crops including maize, wheat, and rice, where they play an important role in the production of food. Climate change's consequences are felt owing to an increase in the frequency of tropical cyclones, an uneven distribution of rainfall that causes brief dry conditions, and higher temperatures. It is getting harder to provide food security as the population grows owing to the significant impact of climate change on agricultural productivity.

The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments. The latest market research report on biostimulants market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2022-2030. Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on biostimulants market are powered and backed by human answers. Comprehensive coverage of aspects such as market potential, size, share, and growth aims at creating an equation for profitability- whether stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives need to understand their market foothold. The biostimulants report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Seaweed extracts segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Fresh seaweeds are used as a source of organic materials and as fertilizer. Polysaccharides laminarin, alginates, and carrageenan, as well as their by-products, are among the purified components and seaweed extracts that are used commercially. It has been reported that seaweed extracts can increase plant growth and yield, build environmental stress tolerance, increase soil nutrient intake, and improve antioxidant properties. Seaweed extracts also contain major and minor nutrients, amino acids, vitamins, cytokinins, auxin, and substances that are similar to growth-promoting substances like abscisic acid and auxin which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Liquid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. To facilitate simpler application and transportation, biostimulants are typically offered in liquid form. Liquid form enhances nutrient intake, speeds up leaf nutrition absorption, and improves cellular activity which is driving segment revenue growth.

The soil treatment segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Biostimulants increases plant growth, vigor, yield, and output while also enhancing soil health and nutrient usage. Nutrient availability is increased and root development is favored as a result of biostimulant substances capacity to cause nutrient buildup in the soil. Plowing and other conventional agricultural methods like leaving soils exposed have often harmed the soil and depleted its vital organic matter reserves. Biostimulants are useful in this situation since they increase soil biological activity which are key factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

Market in North America accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing research & development and innovation in this region are driving the market revenue growth. For instance, on 10 November 2021, Corteva Agriscience launched its first nutrient efficiency biostimulant, Utrisha N, giving Canadian farmers a naturally derived biological tool to effectively manage their nitrogen investment, and reduce their carbon footprint and provide crops access to nitrogen all season long. A naturally occurring bacteria called Utrisha N works by absorbing nitrogen from the air and transforming it into a form that plants can use. This improves plant growth and resistance by giving crops a steady source of nitrogen throughout their whole life cycle.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Biostimulants market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

BASF SE, UPL, Valagro, The Gowan Group, FMC Corporation, ILSA S.p.A. Via Quinta Strada, Rallis India Limited, Haifa Negev technologies, ADAMA Ltd, and EBIC.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2022.

Emergen Research has segmented global Biostimulants market on the basis of active ingredient, form, mode of application, and region:

Active ingredients (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Humic substances

Humic acid

Fulvic acid

Seaweed extracts

Microbial amendments

Amino acids

Other active ingredients (include vitamins, trace minerals, and polysaccharides)

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Liquid

Dry

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Foliar

Soil Treatment

Seed treatment

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Biostimulants market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Biostimulants market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Biostimulants market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Biostimulants Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

