Interactive Fitness Market Report Imperative Points and long-run Development Prospects 2021 - 2028

Rising awareness regarding fitness and health and adoption of more innovative and enhanced user engagement fitness games are key factors driving market revenue

Interactive Fitness Market Size – USD 3.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7.56 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of various health issues due to consumption of fast food, hectic work schedules, and increasing number of individuals indulging in sedentary lifestyle are key factors resulting in focus on driving awareness regarding fitness and health, which is expected to continue to drive global interactive fitness market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the interactive fitness industry and steady adoption of wearable devices to track health and fitness aspects is another key factor supporting revenue growth of the market. Rising focus on health and adoption of more technologically advanced devices, equipment, and solutions with more novel and unique features among an increasing consumer base of tech savvy consumers with increasing disposable income are other factors driving market revenue growth. As a result, major market players are investing substantially and focusing on development of more innovative and user-friendly, as well as more interactive and innovative solutions to bridge the demand-supply gap.

The report Interactive Fitness Market conveys a serious viewpoint covering worldwide market refreshes, future development, business possibilities, impending turns of events, and future ventures. Besides, the report perceives the top organizations alongside their advertising system, organization profile, most recent progressions, business strategies, item portfolios, market techniques, sales value, volume, limit, and cost structure. Global Interactive Fitness Market has increased with a healthy growth rate over the years and is expected to increase further during the forecasted period.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Evervue USA Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa.

Some Key Highlights

In December 2020, Peloton acquired Precor. As a result of this acquisition, Peloton aims to increase its research and development capabilities, as well as expedite its penetration of the commercial market with Precor\'s highly skilled personnel. Peloton plans to produce linked workout goods in the United States by the end of the calendar year 2021.

Fitness equipment segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid innovation in fitness equipment. Moreover, rising awareness among people and easy availability of fitness equipment in various platforms is expected to drive segment revenue growth.

Household segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing adoption of at-home fitness care solutions. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, individuals were unable to visit gyms and engage in fitness programs, which resulted into increasing demand for household based fitness solutions.

Residential segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and initiatives among health-conscious towards leading more healthy and fit lifestyles.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Interactive Fitness market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive fitness market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Fitness Equipment

Software System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gym

Household

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Non-Residential

Residential

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Interactive Fitness market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic added a significant boost to the digital fitness sector during the global financial crisis. Indoor exercise options are becoming the ‘new normal’ as outdoor options such as gyms, clubs, swimming pools, and other fitness facilities have taken a toll with lack of trainers, financial losses due to extended lockdowns, and social distancing norms creating fears among clients. This is encouraging fitness-conscious customers to seek out at-home options to resume activities and a healthy and active lifestyle among an increasing consumer base globally.

Research Coverage:

The market research covers all sectors of the Interactive Fitness Market. Its goal is to determine the market’s size and growth potential across several areas, such as application, vertical, and geography. It contains a detailed competition analysis of the market’s major competitors, as well as company profiles, significant insights about product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Interactive Fitness market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Interactive Fitness industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Interactive Fitness market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Interactive Fitness industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Interactive Fitness Market Size Worth USD 7.56 Billion in 2028