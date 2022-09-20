Distributed Energy Generation Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global Distributed Energy Generation Market is expected to reach USD 536.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Distributed Energy Generation Market is expected to reach USD 536.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and supportive government policies regarding the increase of DEG installations by industrial & commercial applications or by residential. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the products is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. As people are facing a financial crisis, they are curbing their expenses, which can adversely affect the industry. Additionally, many companies are withdrawing their investments, and the government of several countries is cutting down the incentives provided by them earlier, which are hampering the growth of the market.

The global Distributed Energy Generation Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Ballard Power Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar Inc., General Electric, Sharp Corporation, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Corporation, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Rolls-Royce plc. and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, among others.

Some Key Highlights

The Fuel cells segment dominated the market with a share of 35.7% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and easy conversion to electrical energy. Solar PV is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as it provides clean and quality power.

The Industrial & Commercial segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the lower cost of the product installation. Besides, the supportive government policies such as feed-in-tariff and other subsidies are driving the growth of the market. Owing to the increasing electricity costs, the residential is adopting the renewable energy generation system. Also, government policies such as net metering are expected to encourage the installation of the distributed energy generation system.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Distributed Energy Generation market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Distributed Energy Generation Market on the basis of Technology, Application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solar PV

Wind Turbine

Fuel Cells

Diesel Gensets

Natural Gas Gensets

Gas & Steam Turbine

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial & Commercial

Residential

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Distributed Energy Generation market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

