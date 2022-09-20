ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Research Insights With Upcoming Trends Segmentation And Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising number of government initiatives globally related to the safety of the vehicles coupled with the rising demand for safe and efficient vehicles

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size – USD 24.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Growing automotive industry has proliferated the rising need ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of ADAS and autonomous driving components market.

Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains.

The major purpose of this ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market report is to provide an in-depth view and strategic analysis of the parent industry. The report examines each segment as well as their respective sub-segments present in the market in an all-inclusive manner. The report provides a deep insight into the industry parameters by evaluating the growth of the market, share, volume, projected industry trends, and the different variations in prices for the forecasted year.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Some of key highlights

LiDAR sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous automotive vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these types of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians.

By the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to retain its pole position in the ADAS and autonomous driving components market owing to the rising demand for safe and high-performance vehicles in the emerging countries.

China is the key country and holds a significant share for the ADAS market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea, Japan, and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of automotive sensors and ADAS.

In January 2020, TTTech Auto, a global leader in the safety software platforms for autonomous driving (AD) and beyond, announced its acquisition of the Turkish software company Red Pine Software, an expert in ADAS. By this acquisition TTTech Auto created its firm growth strategy and increased its software development capacities for ADAS and Automated Driving series development projects that features its flagship product MotionWise.

Furthermore, the report divides the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market on the basis of System, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Type, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Front Light

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Cross Traffic Alert

Driver Monitoring System

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assistance

Lane Departure Assistance

Night Vision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Road Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Recreational Vehicle

Towing Truck

Fire Trucks

Others

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

