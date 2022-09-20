Internet of Things Connectivity Market Future Trends | Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size reached USD 5.91 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-performance computing devices for reducing equipment downtime is one of the major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Telefónica, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Group Plc., Verizon, Orange Business Services, Sierra Wireless, and Hologram Inc.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Internet of Things Connectivity market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented global IoT connectivity market on the basis of component, application, deployment type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Building & Home Automation

Smart Energy & Utility

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Grid

Smart Retail

Smart Transportation

Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Education & Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Information Technology & Telecommunication

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Internet of Things Connectivity market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Drivers:

Ethernet is a networking protocol that connects wired Local Area Networks (LANs) and allows devices to communicate with each another. Ethernet can also be used to control data transmission across a LAN. For example, it specifies how network devices transmit and format data packets so that they can be received, processed, and recognized by other network devices on the same network segment. Users need to physically connect the devices, such as a router and computer, using cables. It is the ideal option for high-speed data download and upload. Furthermore, using an Ethernet cabling eliminates signal fading issues. In robotics, medicine, and autonomous vehicles, ethernet serves as an essential component in video transmission owing to delivery of high bandwidth and low latency requirements.

Restraints:

IoT technology has a wide range of applications, from collecting biometric data through wearable devices to controlling connected devices through communication networks and cloud technologies. These devices are assigned unique Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, which allow communication and data exchange with other devices and machines. However, as the number of connected devices increase, so does the requirement for data security and privacy. The increased vulnerability is due to a lack of computational capacity for built-in security. Malware infected devices are also commonly used in Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks. Hijacked devices can also be used as an attack base to infect additional machines and hide malicious activity, or as an entry point into a corporate network for lateral movement.

Growth Projections:

The global IoT connectivity market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.1% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 5.91 Billion in 2022 to USD 32.31 Billion in 2030. Increasing investments in high-end technologies for streamlining business operations is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Internet of Things Connectivity market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Internet of Things Connectivity industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Internet of Things Connectivity market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Internet of Things Connectivity industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Internet of Things Connectivity Market Size Worth USD 32.31 Billion in 2030