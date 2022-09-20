Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market to Witness Robust Growth, Demand, | Top Players and Revenue

Emergen Research Logo

The Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive lighting applications

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive lighting applications, rising usage of the luxury passenger vehilces, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and extensive growth in electric cars are boosting the demand of Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market. Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For instance, a technology known as ‘laser matrix’ is improving the safety of high-beam driving. The technology combines laser lights, digital light processing and micro mirrors into a lighting architecture that has both light and dark zones. The system automatically masks-out areas in front of the vehicle, such as on-coming cars, to avoid blinding drivers and pedestrians; and intensifies light into traffic signs or dangerous situations.

The need for more energy efficient lighting and high performance lighting technologies has increased the demand for certain materials considered critical in LED industry. The demand has led to an increase in raw material costs which has in turn resulted in a upsurge of price increase through the LED lighting industry.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

Halogen Headlight is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Halogen headlight increases the effective luminous efficacy of a tungsten filament when operating at a higher filament temperature which results in more lumens output per watt input. Additionally, a tungsten-halogen lamp has a much longer brightness lifetime than similar filaments operating without the halogen regeneration cycle.

The demand for Special Utility Vehicles (SUVs) has surged in recent times due to the increasing leisure and tour activities globally. Small cars are also growing at a fast pace as they find less traffic on the road as compared to large passenger vehicles.

Growing demand for premium cars is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market. The demand for ultra-luxury cars demand has witnessed a significant increase. The clients of brands like Bentley, Aston Martin, Bugatti or Ferrari are looking for status but also for the latest features available in the market. The manufacturers are not only providing models with better new products but they are also evolving their products in terms of powertrain and segmentation.

China is the key country and holds a significant share for the Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea, Japan, and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of adaptive automotive lighting.

In January 2019, Valeo enetered into an agreement with Cree Inc to develop the first complete high definition (HD) LED array solution for automotive lighting system.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Varroc Engineering Limited, HELLA Group, SL Corporation, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Valeo, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, and OSRAM Light AG, among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market on the basis of Product, Application, Vehicle Type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Halogen Headlight

Xenon Headlight

LED Headlight

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Exterior Lighting

Headlights

Fog Lights

Day Time Running Lights (DRL)

Taillights

Sidelights

Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)

Interior Lighting

Dashboard

Glovebox

Reading Lights

Dome Lights

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial vehicles

Trucks and Buses

Two-wheelers

Others

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

