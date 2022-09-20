Global Smart Helmet Market, Size, Share, Key, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report
Global Smart Helmet Market to be Driven by the Growing Rate of Urbanisation in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Smart Helmet Market Size, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global smart helmet market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, component, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-helmet-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 439.6 Million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 18.3%
Increasing urbanisation and rising disposable incomes around the world are driving the market demand. The rising adoption of smart helmets by motorcyclists and bicyclists can also be attributed to the market's development. Increased two-wheeler sales are also expected to help the industry expand. Also, governments enforcing stringent road safety rules are also expected to drive the industry forward. In addition, the increased attention of regulatory authorities on limiting driver cell phone use is expected to help the industry expand even further. In the coming years, rising developments and technological advances in the industry are expected to drive the market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Smart helmets have features that provide the user with a high degree of protection by offering details about the environment. It also allows the user to use their voice to control their phone's applications.
On the basis of type, the smart helmet industry is segmented into:
Full Face
Half Face
Hard Hat
By component, the smart helmet market can be divided into:
Communication
Navigation
Camera
Others
The smart helmet market can be categorised based on end-use into:
Cycling and Motorcycling
Industrial
Construction
Others
Regionally, the smart helmet industry is classified into:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-helmet-market
Market Trends
Due to their powerful and creative RD capabilities, companies like Sena Technologies Inc., Fusar Technologies Inc., and Daqri LLC have gained significant market share. These businesses are primarily focused on product innovations and the establishment of a global network of partners in countries such as the United States, India, China, and Brazil.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Skully Technologies Europe, Sena Technology, Inc., Vozz Helmets, and Jarvish Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
