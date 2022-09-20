Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market to Reach Beyond US$ 3 Billion with a CAGR of 5.5% by 2028

PACS Market

PACS is a technology used for storing, retrieving, sharing images produced by various medical devices, such as ultrasound, CT scan, X-ray & MRI machines.

The global picture archiving and communication system market size was valued at US$ 1,712.1 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2022–2028).” — Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMI released the research report of Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Demand Analysis Report by 2028, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS). This report begins with a basic introduction of 2022 market segmentation, future scenario, Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) industry growth rate, and industrial opportunities to 2028. The report forecasts innovative applications of the market on the basis of these estimations. Company profile encompasses parameters such as company synopsis, commercial synopsis, work strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and present developments.

Post-covid-19 Outlook:

The readers in the section will understand how the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, and supply chain. The Market experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall market in the years to come.

Scope of the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report:

The research examines the key players in the Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market in detail, focusing on their market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other factors. It also sheds light on the vendor landscape, helping players to foresee future competitive movements in the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) business.

This study estimates the market size in terms of both value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up techniques were used to estimate and validate the market size of the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, as well as the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. To identify important market participants, secondary research was utilized, and primary and secondary research was employed to determine their market shares. All percentage share splits and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and verified sources.

Competitive Analysis

The key market participants’ company descriptions, growth goals, and business strategies are examined in the research. Its statistical study of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market takes into account market share, CAGR, revenue, and other pertinent information. There are numerous market intelligence studies from various nations included. We can add as many competitors as you want in the competitive study to help you meet your specific goals. Additionally, our analysts can supply unformatted Excel files, pivot tables, and help with developing presentations using the study’s data sets.

Major Key Players included in Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market are Listed below:

• Agfa-Gevaert Group,

• Carestream Health,

• FUJIFILM Medical Systems,

• INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.,

• GE Healthcare,

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

• Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc.,

• Mckesson Corp.,

• Sectra AB

• Siemens Healthineers.

Key features of the study:

• This report provides in-depth analysis of Picture Archiving and Communication System market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018 – 2026), considering 2017 as the base year

• It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

• This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

• It profiles leading players in the global picture archiving and communication system market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Regional Analysis of the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market:

The global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market, By Deployment:

• Web Based

• Cloud Based

• On Premise

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market, By Product:

• Mid End PACS

• Enterprise PACS

• Mini PACS

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market, By End User:

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Diagnostics Centers

• Others

Reasons for Buying this Report

• This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

• It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

• It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

• It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

• It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

• It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

